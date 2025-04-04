10 Creative (and Healthy) Things You Can Do With Beans

If you’ve ever spent time pondering what to do with that can of beans in your pantry, you’d be better off wondering what you can’t do. No matter what you’re cooking or baking, “the possibilities are endless,” says Maggie Michalczyk, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Chicago. You can add beans to almost anything. Beans are versatile, nutritious, and inexpensive, she says, making them an easy way to jumpstart your protein and fiber goals for the day. One cup of pinto beans, for example, has 18 grams of fiber and 14 grams of protein. Plus, they contain disease-fighting antioxidants, as well as essential nutrients like folate, iron, and potassium. Research suggests regularly eating beans can help prevent heart disease, reduce the risk of colorectal cancer and Type 2 diabetes, and improve gut health.

Advertisement Advertisement

Michalczyk uses beans in both sweet and savory dishes. There are more than 400 kinds, which can be overwhelming, so if you’re just starting your legume journey, she advises zeroing in on a few before broadening your repertoire. Chickpeas, for example, “are kind of a blank-slate bean,” she says. “You can season them in lots of different ways.” Black beans are ideal for Mexican dishes and chili, while white beans take on the taste of whatever you add them to, making them a great addition to salads and soups. We asked bean enthusiasts to share their favorite—and most surprising—things to do with beans. Whip up a bean-based smoothie Drinking beans? Really? “Absolutely,” says Richard Sandoval, the chef behind the Latin restaurant group Richard Sandoval Hospitality. He likes mixing them into smoothies because they add a creamy, almost milkshake-like texture and boost of protein without altering whatever flavor he’s going for. One of his favorites: blending cooked black beans with unsweetened cacao powder, almond milk, dates, and a touch of cinnamon. You get “a luscious, chocolatey smoothie with a Latin twist,” he says.

Prep a smashed chickpea salad for lunch One of Michalczyk’s favorite lunches is this spin on a traditional chicken dish: smashed chickpea salad on toasted sourdough. “It’s super customizable," she says. She starts with lightly mashed chickpeas mixed with diced red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, fresh herbs like mint and parsley, a spoonful of Greek yogurt, garlic, and lemon; you could also add ingredients like tomatoes, cucumbers, olive oil, and salt and pepper. “It feels like a hearty lunch,” she says. “If I have nothing else to make for the day, I’m making that with whatever I have.” Dip into white bean hummus Hummus lovers are well acquainted with the indispensable chickpea. But it’s not the only option, says John Carney, who previously worked at Michelin-starred restaurants like The French Laundry and is now the culinary director of Eria in California. He recommends blending cooked white beans with tahini, lemon, and garlic to make “an amazing dip.”

Read More: Why You Should Eat a Dense Bean Salad Today Compared to classic hummus, this variation is “going to be creamier—more velvety smooth," he says. Once you master the dish, there’s no reason to stop there: “You could do a black bean hummus or a fresh garbanzo bean hummus,” he says. “It doesn't always need to be the way that everybody thinks about it.” Mash up a bean puree Think of a bean puree as an alternative to mashed potatoes. Just like with spuds, “you can adjust the texture to your liking,” Carney says. “My favorite way to do it is by mashing them up and leaving bits of chunks in there, because it makes it very apparent it’s beans, and I like a little texture.” Simply mix your favorite beans with butter, cream, salt, and aromatics like garlic, pepper, and thyme, he advises. You can use the puree as a side dish or as a tasty, healthy base for meat, fish, or veggies. Savor smoky pinto bean soup

Beans work well in a variety of soups, but Sandoval is partial to this “rich, velvety” recipe from Michoacán, a state in west-central Mexico. Pinto beans create a creamy base without the need for heavy cream, he says, and fire-roasted tomatoes and ancho chiles bring warmth and smokiness. Pro tip: Blend a portion of the beans with the broth for a naturally thickened texture, and then top it all off with crumbled cotija and crispy tortilla strips. Snack on crispy bean “popcorn” For a snack that’s equal parts nutritious and delicious, season chickpeas with salt, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika, and then roast or air fry them until they’re crunchy. Consider tossing in a couple of your other favorite legumes, too: “You could do three or four different types of beans, because not all beans are created equal,” Carney says. “You’re going to have different textures and different flavors.” One of his favorite combos: chickpeas paired with butter beans and black-eyed peas.

Swap beans for bacon If you’re cutting back on meat but find that you still long for bacon, recreate it by marinating cooked beans in maple syrup, soy sauce, and smoked paprika. Then chop them up and air fry or pan fry the mixture until it’s crispy, Carney advises. Read More: 8 Surprising—and Healthy—Egg Replacements The end result? A healthy, plant-based “bacon” crumble that makes an excellent salad topping or can be added to sandwiches and veggie burgers. Carney’s favorite usage: Sprinkling the almost-bacon bits on top of macaroni and cheese. Impress with a pumpkin chickpea blondie This recipe is just like any other blondie—except you sub chickpeas for the flour. “But you’d never know it, because you don’t taste them,” says Michalczyk, who calls the sweet treat her dietitian party trick. The first time she made it, she was stunned at how good it tasted. Now, she loves to delight others with the gluten-free dessert. “A lot of people are like, ‘My kids would love these,’” she says. “‘They wouldn’t even know there are beans in there.”

Treat yourself to chickpea cookie dough

Mix 1 can of drained chickpeas with 1/4 cup of your favorite nut or seed butter in a blender, and then add some maple syrup and dark chocolate chips. The result is a “nutritious, fiber- and protein-rich cookie dough alternative,” says Lisa Moskovitz, a registered dietitian and founder of NY Nutrition Group. You can use the dough to make protein balls or cookies—or eat it straight out of the bowl. Moskovitz sometimes has it for breakfast; you can’t go wrong, she says, with a quick and easy burst of protein and fiber.

Give bean ice cream a lick

By blending a legume like adzuki beans with coconut milk, vanilla, and agave or maple, you get “an amazingly creamy, dairy-free ice cream,” Carney says, “without an overt bean flavor.”

Carney considers the dessert a surprising reminder of beans’ versatility and potential. If you’re ready to start experimenting, “Cook with abandon,” he urges. “Really go for it and try new things. There’s so much opportunity out there, and food is forever going to continue to be explored. We’ll never know all of it.”