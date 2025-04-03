Following years of extensions, the REAL ID deadline is now fast approaching, leaving many U.S. citizens and residents rushing to book appointments to update their state identification cards. The REAL ID Act, passed in 2005, places new regulations on the type of identification cards that will be accepted if a person wants to board a domestic flight or enter certain federal buildings. REAL ID cards are marked with a star to show compliance with the law.

The Department of Homeland Security last extended the REAL ID deadline in December 2022, pushing back the full enforcement date and giving people two more years to obtain this type of identification card. But prior to then, the deadline had also been extended during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many times over. Here’s what to know about the REAL ID requirements to make sure you are prepared. When is the REAL ID deadline? Beginning May 7, U.S. residents will need to present a REAL ID to board any domestic flight, or access a federal facility. Travelers can also present a valid passport, passport card, or Enhanced Driver’s License. Other forms of valid identification are listed on the TSA site. Ahead of the looming deadline, some states have introduced efforts to meet the rush in demand of people attempting to obtain their REAL IDs. On March 4, New Jersey announced the start of REAL ID Thursday,” which added thousands of appointment slots for REAL ID upgrades.

“Over the last few months, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in demand for REAL ID from our customers, and we’ve repeatedly added and reallocated appointments to better meet that demand,” the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) acting chief administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd said in a press release. “The new initiative announced today will expand access further, helping to service more customers who need or want to get a REAL ID. If you have a passport or another federally accepted ID, you may continue to use it to meet federal REAL ID requirements, or until you are able to obtain a REAL ID driver license or ID at a convenient time.” What are the REAL ID requirements? In order to obtain a REAL ID, applicants must visit their local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office and present a number of valid documents that verify their address and full legal name. The documents will also help officials verify a person's lawful status in the U.S.

The eligible documents may change on a state-by-state basis, so residents should verify their REAL ID requirements on their state’s DMV site. Generally, in order to meet said requirements, applicants must present a primary document, which includes: a valid U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate, U.S. Consular Report of Birth Abroad, American Indian card, or Permanent resident card. Certain states, such as New Jersey, also allow people to present alternative documents including their current photo employment authorization card, un-expired foreign passport with a valid visa, and certificate of naturalization. Applicants need to verify their Social Security number. The REAL ID Modernization Act and DMV policy says that individuals do not have to provide their Social Security card to verify their number, but it can still be presented as part of their identity verification. A W-2 tax form or pay stub that lists the Social Security number may be presented at some state DMVs.

Residents must also bring two proofs of address. Applicants can usually comply with this requirement by bringing a credit or debit card statement and a utility bill.

States may have additional requirements on the documents residents need to provide.

Residents should ensure that they book appointments directly on their DMV site or by calling the DMV offices directly, and avoid using any third-party means amid reports of DMV scalpers. To book an appointment at your local DMV online, you can visit the path to REAL ID readiness map on the Department of Homeland Security site, and click on the state you reside in for contact details and further information.