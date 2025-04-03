Donald Trump’s promised “Liberation Day” was originally planned for April 1, but the U.S. President told reporters he pushed it back by 24 hours so that it wouldn’t be viewed as an April Fool’s joke. “Nobody would believe what I said,” he explained on March 21 about the delay. Perhaps he knew that his announcement on April 2 would sound a bit ridiculous—but everyone is certainly taking it seriously now. Trump announced “reciprocal” tariffs on imports from nearly every nation on earth—allies and adversaries alike—in a move that is expected to rock the U.S. economy and will upend global trade.

Several countries have already pushed back against the latest tariffs—which were set at a minimum of 10% and rise as high as 50% for some countries—some promising swift countermeasures that could effectively force more inward-facing economies around the world, others asking for an opportunity to negotiate to avoid all-out trade war. Here’s a rundown of the most notable responses so far. Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday that Trump’s tariffs “have no basis in logic and they go against the basis” of the diplomatic alliance between Australia and the U.S. “This is not the act of a friend,” Albanese said, adding that Australia does not plan to retaliate with its own tariffs against the U.S. China China, which was slapped with a 34% reciprocal tariff on top of existing 20% tariffs on Chinese imports, vowed to impose its own countermeasures.

“China urges the U.S. to immediately revoke its unilateral tariff measures and work with trading partners to resolve differences through fair and constructive dialogue,” China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement in Chinese on Wednesday night. The reciprocal tariffs “violate international trade rules, infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of other parties, and represent an act of unilateral bullying,” the ministry added. “There are no winners in a trade war, and protectionism is not a viable path forward.” Colombia Colombian President Gustavo Petro posted on X on Thursday: “Today, neoliberalism, which proclaimed a free trade policy across the globe, is dead. … The US government now believes that by raising tariffs on its imports in general, it can increase its own production, wealth, and employment; in my opinion, this may be a big mistake.” Petro added that Colombia and other Latin American countries could benefit from Trump’s tariffs—and that Colombia will take a nuanced approach to any potential countermeasures. “Colombian businesses must know how to take advantage of opportunities. Agro-industrial and semi-industrial products from countries outside Latin America are becoming more expensive in US markets, and if we can produce these goods more cheaply, it's time to export them there,” he wrote. “We will only make US imports more expensive if they take away our jobs. But we won’t raise tariffs if their goods help create higher-value jobs.”

E.U. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on Wednesday that the European Union is finalizing a package of countermeasures in response to Trump’s previously imposed 25% levy on steel—which is exempt from additional reciprocal tariffs—and is now preparing further countermeasures against Trump’s 20% reciprocal tariffs on the E.U. “We have always been ready to negotiate with the U.S., to remove any remaining barriers to Transatlantic trade,” von der Leyen said. “At the same time, we are prepared to respond … to protect our interests and our businesses if negotiations fail.” Trump’s universal tariffs are a “major blow to the world economy,” von der Leyen added. “Let’s be clear-eyed about the immense consequences. The global economy will massively suffer. Uncertainty will spiral and trigger the rise of further protectionism. The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe.”

“All businesses—big and small—will suffer from day one,” von der Leyen said. “From greater uncertainty to the disruption of supply chains to burdensome bureaucracy.” France France denounced Trump’s tariffs, with government spokesperson Sophie Primas telling RTL radio on Thursday that Trump is behaving as though he is “master of the world.” Primas said, CNBC reported, that the E.U. will likely implement countermeasures as a bloc in mid-April and again in late April. Japan Japan’s Trade Minister Yoji Muto said in a press conference on Thursday that he met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick just before Trump’s announcement to urge Japan’s exemption from the tariffs. After the announcement, which did not exempt Japan, a long-standing ally of the U.S., Muto called the move “extremely regrettable.” Asked if Japan would retaliate, Muto said: “We need to decide what is best for Japan, and most effective, in a careful but bold and speedy manner.” He added that Japan’s trade ministry will closely analyze the impacts of the tariffs.

Norway Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told broadcaster NRK on Wednesday that Trump’s tariffs will “have consequences for many Norwegian companies and for jobs.” Norway is facing a 15% levy on exports to the U.S., which is “bad news” for a country that “lives off exports,” Støre said. Around 8% of mainland Norwegian exports go to the U.S., which is the country’s third largest export market, NRK reported. Støre said Norway is prepared to negotiate with the U.S. Singapore Hit by Trump’s universal 10% tariff, Singapore was spared harsher tariffs that hit many of its neighbors. Still, the country’s Monetary Authority said on Thursday it is “ready to curb excessive volatility in the Singapore dollar, and to ensure that Singapore’s foreign exchange and money markets continue to function in an orderly manner.” Chua Hak Bin, co-head of macro research at Maybank, told the Straits Times that while Singapore was partly shielded by its free trade agreement with the U.S. and bilateral trade deficit, the country would still be “impacted from the massive deflationary shock to demand and trade. Manufacturing and exports will likely turn lower and contract in the coming quarters.”

South Korea South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo convened a meeting with top officials on Thursday to assess the tariffs, according to a statement issued by its industry ministry. “As the global trade war has become a reality, the government must pour all its capabilities to overcome the trade crisis,” Han told the ministers. Han added that the government will prepare emergency support measures for industries and companies affected by the tariffs and ordered the industry minister to negotiate with Washington to minimize the impact. Taiwan Taiwan’s cabinet called Trump’s tariffs—which stood at 32% on Taiwanese goods—“deeply unreasonable” and “highly regrettable.” Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee said the government would negotiate with the U.S. to “ensure the interests of our nation and industries.” Prior to Trump’s announcement, Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo said an economic and trade task force established last November has been working to determine what the effects of Trump’s tariffs would be and how the government should respond.

After the U.S. previously announced tariffs on the semiconductor industry, TSMC—Taiwan’s largest company and the world’s largest chip producer—pledged a $100 billion investment in the U.S., which appeared to mollify Trump as semiconductors are exempt from this latest round of tariffs. Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said Thailand is prepared to negotiate with the U.S. after Trump announced a 36% “reciprocal” tariff on its goods. The U.S. is Thailand’s largest export market. Shinawatra said that Thailand’s actual tariff rate on U.S. imports is on average 9% rather than the 72% figure the White House presented. “Thailand has signaled its readiness to discuss with the U.S. government at the first opportunity to adjust the trade balance to be fair to both the parties,” Shinawatra told reporters on Thursday. She said Thailand could become a “friend-shoring” country for the U.S. by importing agriculture products to process and re-export.

“Don’t panic as other countries are also facing higher tariffs,” Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman Poj Aramwattananont also told reporters on Thursday, though he admitted he did not expect more than a 25% tariff from the U.S. “The U.S. will also have some impact from this,” he added, “as they still can’t produce to replace the imports fast enough.”

U.K.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Thursday morning that the U.K. would respond to Trump’s tariffs with “cool and calm heads.” Starmer added that the U.K., which faces the baseline 10% levy, is in a “better position than a lot of other countries from what was announced last night.”

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News on Thursday that the U.K. “will take any action we need to give ourselves the tools that we need to respond to announcements of this kind.” Reynolds added that he wants negotiations with the U.S. to lead to a total removal of the tariffs on the U.K. “I want them removed in terms of the 10% that’s been announced. I want them removed on steel and aluminium. I don’t think there is an argument, a strong argument, for those being in place,” he said. “I want not only to remove what has been announced so far, but to strengthen that relationship. I want more U.K. businesses with stronger market access to all parts of the U.S. That’s the prize on offer.”