How to Help Victims of the Myanmar Earthquake

Relief efforts continue in Southeast Asia after a devastating 7.7 earthquake shook Myanmar and its neighbors on Friday, March 28. Per an update shared by the Myanmar authorities on Saturday, the death toll has risen above 1,600. In addition, authorities report over 3,000 people are injured, with over 100 others missing. Meanwhile, in Thailand, Bangkok city authorities have reported 10 fatalities—nine at the site of the collapse of a high-rise building under construction—while over 70 people are said to be unaccounted for.

Read More: Photos Show Devastating Impact of Powerful Earthquake That Rocked Myanmar and Thailand Myanmar’s ruling military junta declared a state of emergency in several regions affected by the earthquake on Friday, and called for humanitarian aid in a rare show of international appeal. Mandalay, Myanmar's second largest city, is among the hardest-hit areas, with widespread destruction and reports of mass injuries. As the affected areas continue to recover—a process that has only just begun—countries around the globe have come out to send humanitarian aid. Here are the ways that you can help victims of the Myanmar earthquake. U.N. Crisis Relief The United Nations is calling for donations in addition to an initial allocation of $5 million from the U.N. Emergency Fund by Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher. Donations will go directly to the Myanmar Humanitarian Fund, and will “provide them with urgently needed food, water, shelter and other basic support at this critical time.”

Red Cross The “Red Cross Red Crescent is working to deliver emergency relief and to get help to those impacted by the earthquake as quickly as possible.” Teams from the Myanmar Red Cross Society are also working to connect hospitals and clinics with emergency blood donations. UNICEF USA UNICEF, originally the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, runs disaster relief operations focused on children’s needs. The agency has asked for donations specifically for children impacted and displaced by the earthquake. “UNICEF and partners are reaching children in need, including in front line and hard-to-reach areas, with lifesaving services despite these significant challenges—but critically low funding remains a major issue,” UNICEF’s website reads. Save the Children Save the Children is an international nongovernmental organization (NGO) that works specifically to protect children at risk. They have launched a “Children’s Emergency Fund” for youths in Myanmar in need of shelter and other basic needs in the aftermath of the disaster.

Project HOPE

Project HOPE is working to “address both urgent and long-term needs, including primary and mental health, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene,” for those affected by the earthquake. The nonprofit organization has previously responded to other natural disasters by deploying humanitarian aid to places such as Morocco, Syria, Turkey, and Haiti.