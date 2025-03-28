Photos Show Devastating Impact of Powerful Earthquake That Rocked Myanmar and Thailand

earthquake
Reuters/Stringer

Story

by

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook Southeast Asia on Friday, causing widespread damage as it hit Myanmar with an epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar 's second largest city, with tremors felt strongly across Thailand and also in China.

The earthquake, which ruptured along the Sagaing Fault, was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock, and caused widespread damage.

A 33-story building under construction near the popular Chatuchak market in Bangkok, Thailand’s capital city, collapsed. Footage of the building’s demise shows crowds of onlookers running away from the rubble in panic. The New York Times has since reported seven fatalities in relation to the high-rise collapse.

Advertisement

The earthquake’s overall death toll, per the Associated Press, falls in the region of at least 150 people, with an estimated 144 fatalities and 730 people injured in Myanmar alone. In a televised report, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing reportedly said the death toll, and the number of logged injuries, is “expected to rise.” In an update posted Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which tracks seismic activity, predicted that the death toll will exceed 1,000 people. “High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” the notice read.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International’s Myanmar researcher Joe Freeman said in a statement that the earthquake “could not come at a worse time” for the country as it still reels from the 2021 military coup and subsequent displacement of masses in a civil war.

Per reports of the local televised speech, Myanmar’s ruling military junta has declared a state of emergency in several regions affected by the earthquake and called for humanitarian aid, a rare show of international appeal.

You can see the damage inflicted by the devastating earthquake in the images below.

earthquake
Workers carry an injured person near the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar, also making an impact in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 28, 2025. Ann Wang—Reuters
Rescuers work at the site of a high-rise building under construction, which collapsed after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 28, 2025. Wason Wanichakorn—AP
earthquake
The injured are evacuated from the scene of a collapsed building in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 28, 2025. Anusak Laowilas—Nur Photo/Getty Images
earthquake
A resident carries belongings over debris next to a damaged building in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, on March 28, 2025. Sai Aung Main—AFP/Getty Images
Patients are evacuated outdoors at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 28, 2025. Tadchakorn Kitchaiphon—AP
A man walks along a damaged road in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake. Sai Aung Main—AFP/Getty Images
earthquake
An earthquake survivor is carried as she waits to receive medical attention at a hospital in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, on March 28, 2025. Sai Aung Main—AFP/Getty Images
earthquake
Workers sit on the ground near the site of a collapsed building after the tremors of a strong earthquake that struck central Myanmar also affected Bangkok, Thailand, on March 28, 2025. Ann Wang—Reuters
earthquake
A survivor reacts as she is brought in the back of a lorry to a hospital in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, on March 28, 2025. Sai Aung Main—AFP/Getty Images
Rescuers work at the site of the high-rise building under construction which collapsed after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand. Wason Wanichakorn—AP
earthquake
Medical personnel and patients evacuate from a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 28, 2025. Reuters/Yomiuri
earthquake
Rescue personnel prepare stretchers for injured construction workers at the site of the collapsed high-rise building in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 28, 2025. Lauren DeCicca—Getty Images

Your Must Reads

;