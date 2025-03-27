How to Help Victims of the Carolina Wildfires

More than 12,000 acres have burned in North and South Carolina as wildfires continue to rage through the states’ western region. The situation has prompted emergency declarations in both states, and mandatory evacuations have been ordered in several counties. The wildfires come as many continue to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene just six months ago. The category 4 storm killed more than 100 people in North Carolina and over 50 in South Carolina. This week’s blazes were in part fueled by downed timber from the hurricane, coupled with wind and dry conditions.

Here’s how you can help victims and first responders in the Carolinas. Associa Cares Associa Cares was created to help families and communities in the wake of disasters. The organization aims to provide direct financial relief to those impacted and has already earmarked $100,000 to support individuals and families affected by the recent wildfires across North and South Carolina. American Red Cross The American Red Cross has been providing emergency assistance and disaster relief for over a century. The organization has opened an evacuation shelter in South Carolina and is supporting several shelters in North Carolina. While it says it no longer is in need of supplies to help wildfire survivors, the organization is still accepting monetary donations. World Central Kitchen World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit food relief organization founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, is often on the ground providing meals for victims and first responders of disasters around the world. The organization is currently in North Carolina providing meals for first responders.

South Carolina Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (SCVOAD)

South Carolina Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, an offshoot of National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, is an association of groups that help provide services to communities affected by disaster. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division “ways to help” webpage directs individuals to make monetary donations to SCVOAD, and contact them for volunteer opportunities.

City of Walhalla Fire Department

The city of Walhalla's fire department has posted a list of needed items for the 400 first responders combating fires in South Carolina. The department asks that the requested items, which range from eye drops to safety goggles, are delivered by Friday, March 28.