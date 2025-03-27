Advertisement Advertisement

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made it clear that U.S. national interest would be the guiding mission of American foreign policy. “Every dollar we spend, every program we fund, and every policy we pursue must be justified with the answer to three simple questions,” he said. “Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Does it make America more prosperous?” For decades, U.S. support for immunization abroad has answered every one of these questions with a resounding “yes,” and U.S. philanthropies and the U.S. government have played a key role in funding vaccines for many of the world’s poorest children. Vaccines are our first line of defense when it comes to prevention of infectious disease, and the last word when the time comes to respond to an escalating outbreak or pandemic. In a world that changes fast, we know the next pandemic is a question of when, not if. Consider the case of Gavi, an international alliance of public- and private-sector partners that has been at the forefront of this global vaccination effort. Gavi, which received $300 million from the U.S. in 2024, uses an innovative financing model to dramatically reduce the cost of these vaccines and then gradually transfer the costs of immunization programs to their respective national governments as they transition from low-income to middle-income economies. The alliance provides vaccines for half of the world’s children and has immunized more than 1.1 billion additional children and counting in the past 25 years. In the process, it has achieved a return on investment that would be the envy of Wall Street: $54 for every dollar spent.

Of course, as a former CEO of Gavi, I’m biased. But by any objective measure, Gavi’s results have been extraordinary not only in terms of the projection of soft U.S. power, but also in terms of the preservation of the vital security interests of America and our allies. The front line of the fight against many infectious diseases might be far from U.S. borders, but every case of measles and avian influenza on U.S. soil tells us the same simple story: viruses don’t care about borders. Because we live in a connected world, immunization in poorer countries is a big part of how we stop outbreaks of preventable but devastating diseases abroad, but also on U.S. soil–diseases that can cost lives and could end up costing us billions to contain. In other words, stronger immunization coverage in Khartoum and Kinshasa saves lives there, but also in Kansas City. Think back to just over 10 years ago. In 2014, three West African countries were devastated by an Ebola outbreak that claimed more than 11,000 lives. We saw cases in the U.S. and six additional countries, and we saw fear and panic amplified by the fact that there was no vaccine to control the disease. Gavi not only helped get an experimental vaccine across the finish line, it established a global vaccine stockpile that has played a key role in the rapid containment of outbreaks since. So far not a single additional case has made its way to the U.S.

This health-security dividend is why, for decades now, U.S. funding for global immunization programs has always enjoyed rock-solid bipartisan support, starting under President George W. Bush and continuing during President Trump’s first term, when he requested a 5.5% increase to Gavi, even as he cut contributions to other global health programs. His continued support for Gavi made sense because the alliance was seen as a model of how aid should be done. Among other things, the U.S., the second largest government funder after the U.K., was not paying more than its share of the global economy. Since 2000, its work has seen 19 countries strengthen their health systems and their economies to the point that they no longer need international support for immunization. One such country, Indonesia, recently became a Gavi donor for the first time. This is different from many aid programs without an exit strategy. The more we support Gavi now, the sooner the day will come when Gavi’s success puts it out of business, having made us all safer in the process.

The American people voted for America First. To many, that means cutting down on waste, using every taxpayer dollar wisely, and ensuring every one of those dollars furthers American interests. Gavi helps accomplish all of these goals, and its current CEO said today that it has not received an official termination notice and hopes to work with the White House and Congress to secure funding. Let us all hope these efforts are successful. Cutting funds for shots would mean shooting ourselves in the foot. Maintaining our support for immunization abroad continues to make the world and America a healthier and safer place for us all.