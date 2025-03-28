Here’s What’s New on Netflix in April 2025

Spring is for new beginnings, and there are several new shows beginning on Netflix in April 2025.

Film classics The Breakfast Club, Bonnie & Clyde, and Psycho will be available on the streaming service on April 1, and just in time for the start baseball season, The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox premieres on April 8.

And the comedy No Hard Feelings leaves April 21—catch up before developing any hard feelings about its absence.

Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix in April 2025—and what is leaving.