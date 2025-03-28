Here’s What’s New on Netflix in April 2025

Spring is for new beginnings, and there are several new shows beginning on Netflix in April 2025.
Film classics The Breakfast Club, Bonnie & Clyde, and Psycho will be available on the streaming service on April 1, and just in time for the start baseball season, The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox premieres on April 8.
And the comedy No Hard Feelings leaves April 21—catch up before developing any hard feelings about its absence.
Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix in April 2025—and what is leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in April 2025
April 2
Banger
Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!
Love on the Spectrum (Season 3)
April 3
Devil May Cry
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 3)
Pulse
April 4
Karma
TEST
April 7
Blippi's Job Show
Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed
April 8
The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 4)
Klan's Bizarre B&B
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 5) Part 2
April 9
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing
The Dad Quest
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3
April 10
Black Mirror (Season 7)
Frozen Hot Boys
Moonrise
North of North
April 11
The Gardener
Meet the Khumalos
April 12
Resident Playbook
April 15
The Glass Dome
April 16
The Diamond Heist
I Am Not Mendoza
Project UFO
April 17
Istanbul Encyclopedia
Ransom Canyon
April 18
iHostage
Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror
April 19
Heavenly Ever After
April 21
Pangolin: Kulu's Journey
April 23
A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054
Battle Camp
Bullet Train Explosion
Carlos Alcaraz: My Way
April 24
Havoc
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 — The Search for Laqua Part 2
April 28
Chef's Table: Legends
April 30
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
The Eternaut
Exterritorial
Turning Point: The Vietnam War
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2025
April 1
The Age of Innocence
Big Daddy
Bonnie & Clyde
The Breakfast Club
Conan the Destroyer
Couples Retreat
The Croods
Draft Day
Field of Dreams
For Love of the Game
Geostorm
Get Him to the Greek
Heat
Insidious: Chapter 2
K-9
Lucy
Matilda
The Mauritanian
The Place Beyond the Pines
Psycho
Rise of the Guardians
Rooster Cogburn (...and the Lady)
Rudy
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Uncle Buck
April 9
The Hating Game
April 13
Life or Something Like It
April 15
Young Sheldon (Season 7)
April 16
Baby Mama
April 23
UnBroken
April 24
A Dog's Way Home
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2025
April 1
Baby Driver
Boyz n the Hood
Bruce Almighty
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Elysium
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Interstellar
It
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Legion
Miss Congeniality
Molly's Game
The Nice Guys
Richie Rich
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Rust and Bone
Space Jam
When in Rome
April 4
Serena
April 8
Megan Leavey
April 11
Pixels
Scream
April 12
A Quiet Place Part II
April 15
Hereditary
April 16
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
April 21
No Hard Feelings
April 24
Minions
April 29
Patriots Day