Here’s What’s New on Netflix in April 2025

Carlos Alcaraz documentary on Netflix
Netflix
Olivia B. Waxman
by

Staff Writer

Spring is for new beginnings, and there are several new shows beginning on Netflix in April 2025.

Film classics The Breakfast Club, Bonnie & Clyde, and Psycho will be available on the streaming service on April 1, and just in time for the start baseball season, The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox premieres on April 8.

And the comedy No Hard Feelings leaves April 21—catch up before developing any hard feelings about its absence.

Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix in April 2025—and what is leaving.

Advertisement

Here are the Netflix originals coming in April 2025

April 2

Banger

Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!

Love on the Spectrum (Season 3)

April 3

Devil May Cry

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 3)

Pulse

April 4

Karma

TEST

April 7

Blippi's Job Show

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed

April 8

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 4)

Klan's Bizarre B&B

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 5) Part 2

Caitlin Clark, featured on David Letterman's Netflix show
David Letterman interviewing basketball star Caitlin Clark Elizabeth Sisson/Netflix

April 9

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

The Dad Quest

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3

April 10

Black Mirror (Season 7)

Frozen Hot Boys

Moonrise

North of North

April 11

The Gardener

Meet the Khumalos

April 12

Resident Playbook

April 15

The Glass Dome

April 16

The Diamond Heist

I Am Not Mendoza

Project UFO

April 17

Istanbul Encyclopedia

Ransom Canyon

April 18

iHostage

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror

April 19

Heavenly Ever After

April 21

Pangolin: Kulu's Journey

A pangolin documentary on Netflix
A candid of a pangolin in Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey. Netflix

April 23

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054

Battle Camp

Bullet Train Explosion

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way

April 24

Havoc

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 — The Search for Laqua Part 2

April 28

Chef's Table: Legends

April 30

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

The Eternaut

Exterritorial

Turning Point: The Vietnam War

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2025

April 1

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (...and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck

April 9

The Hating Game

April 13

Life or Something Like It

April 15

Young Sheldon (Season 7)

April 16

Baby Mama

April 23

UnBroken

April 24

A Dog's Way Home

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2025

April 1

Baby Driver

Boyz n the Hood

Bruce Almighty

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Elysium

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Interstellar

It

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Legion

Miss Congeniality

Molly's Game

The Nice Guys

Richie Rich

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Rust and Bone

Space Jam

When in Rome

April 4

Serena

April 8

Megan Leavey

April 11

Pixels

Scream

April 12

A Quiet Place Part II

April 15

Hereditary

April 16

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

April 21

No Hard Feelings

April 24

Minions

April 29

Patriots Day

Your Must Reads

;