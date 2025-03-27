TIME Announces the 2025 TIME Earth Awards

Today, TIME reveals the 2025 TIME Earth Awards list, recognizing individuals influencing the future of the planet through their work on climate justice, leadership, awareness, and activism. The 2025 TIME Earth Awards includes founder of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice Catherine Coleman Flowers, entrepreneur, philanthropist and the 108th Mayor of New York City Michael R. Bloomberg, actor and co-founder of Climate Basecamp Rainn Wilson, former Governor of Washington State Jay Inslee, chef and founder of Midunu Selassie Atadik and chair of the Global Board of the Nature Conservancy and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist.

--See the full list of 2025 TIME Earth Awards: https://bit.ly/43Xgr7P --See the 2025 TIME Earth Awards cover, featuring Catherine Coleman Flowers (Photograph by Eric Ryan Anderson for TIME): here Of this year’s awards, TIME editors write: “Each year TIME honors individuals whose actions have had an indelible impact on global efforts to address one of the most pressing crises facing our planet: climate change. This year marks TIME’s third annual Earth Awards, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. In 2024, the planet breached 1.5°C of warming above pre-industrial temperatures, an ominous milestone—and a reminder of the urgency with which the world must tackle this challenge. And although climate action faces headwinds from the rising tide of populist politics around the world, this year’s group of honorees remain steadfast in championing sustainability and shaping a greener future.” https://bit.ly/4244HOu

To celebrate, TIME will host its third-annual TIME Earth Awards in New York City on April 23 following the 2025 TIME100 Summit earlier that day. The dinner will feature appearances from the honorees of the 2025 TIME Earth Awards, including Michael R. Bloomberg, Rainn Wilson, Catherine Coleman Flowers, Jay Inslee, Selassie Atadika and Bill Frist.

The 2025 TIME Earth Awards is presented by official timepiece Rolex and founding partner Galvanize Climate Solutions.

