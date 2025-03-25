This Tech Hack Can Help You Communicate More Efficiently

In today’s fast-paced world, many of us rush to deliver our messages without taking the time to tailor or test them. At work, we rely on boilerplate presentations, or “Frankendecks,” consisting of slides we have “borrowed” from previous presentations or hastily composed emails and memos that lack focus and relevance. This approach leads to confusion, lost engagement, missed opportunities, and a lot of time cleaning up the mess of misunderstandings.

However, the tech industry can teach us a way to predictably increase the fidelity of how we communicate while remaining time efficient. Just as product designers use the Minimally Viable Product (MVP) approach to quickly test, refine, and improve their offerings, we can apply similar principles to communication. The concept of MVP emphasizes launching a simplified version of a product to test its core value with real users. Similarly, we can leverage Minimally Viable Communication (MVC) to generate and iterate on meaningful, memorable messages that are audience-centric and clear. Imagine opening a bakery with a dream of crafting elaborate wedding cakes. The MVP approach would recommend starting small with mini cupcakes. After all, cupcakes are less time-intensive, more cost-effective, and easier for customers to sample and give feedback on—and feedback is invaluable for a new business. Learning what works and what doesn't early can direct potential improvements before diving into larger, resource-intensive efforts (like wedding cakes).

MVC works the same way. Rather than crafting the full message from the start, we develop a “minimally viable” version to gauge audience reaction, gather insights, and iterate. By aligning our communication steps with those of MVP, we ensure our messages are clear, effective, and relevant. Here’s how the key steps of MVP map onto MVC, providing a framework for impactful communication. Minimally Viable Product and Minimally Viable Communication Several parallels can be found between product development and message development. Both journeys begin with user understanding, which translates to audience insight in the realm of MVC. Just as the MVP framework focuses on assessing user needs to ensure relevance, an MVC framework starts by getting to know the audience’s knowledge, attitudes, concerns, and expectations. This MVC structure then employs clear message structures such as “Problem-Solution-Benefit” or “What-So What-Now What” formats, which help communicate core ideas without overwhelming the audience.

MVC thinking also emphasizes context awareness to ensure the message we communicate fits the setting we are communicating in. In business, market analysis, a staple of MVP, shapes product timing and scope, whereas context awareness involves considering timing, the most effective communication channel for delivery, and messaging sequence. To measure the success of these efforts, MVC should have a clear, succinct goal of ideal audience impact—similar to how MVP measures achievements through predefined metrics. The best way to focus messaging from the beginning (and assess its impact at the end) is to establish what audiences should know, feel, and do with the information. Finally, the iterative process, which is crucial when considering MVP, also applies to the MVC framework. Just as MVP thinking helps tech teams refine their offerings based on feedback, MVC thinking helps us adapt our messages through audience input, allowing for continual refinement that enhances clarity and impact.

The MVC process consists of five steps. Step 1: Audience insight The most common mistake in communication is starting from a place of "What do I want to say?" rather than "What does my audience need to hear?" Just as product developers rely on user data to understand preferences and pain points, prioritizing MVC requires reconnaissance, reflection, and research. Through this process, there are several critical audience questions to consider: Are you addressing an audience that’s well-versed or completely new to your topic? Adjust your language and approach accordingly. Starting too broad or going too deep too quickly can lead to confusion or boredom.



Is your audience inclined to support or oppose your message? Acknowledge your audience’s position and build from there. Tailor your content based on whether you need to influence, inform, or inspire them to move in your direction.



What barriers might your audience face in accepting your message? Perhaps they are concerned about cost, time, or effort. Everything they hear or read from you is filtered through these concerns, so take these hesitations seriously. Acknowledge and address them thoroughly and empathetically—avoid dismissing them outright.



What drives your audience? Are there specific goals or values you can tap into? Call out and link your message to what they care about. This should increase engagement, retention, and willingness to act.

Step 2: Context awareness In MVP design, context may involve market timing, competition, fit, and delivery channels. In MVC design, context includes factors like timing, channel, and sequence. Consider, for example, how people tend to be more collaborative in the morning due to higher dopamine and serotonin levels. In contrast, by late afternoon, energy and attention can wane. Keep this in mind, and plan any collaborative sessions for when your audience will be most engaged.



Similarly, think about what your audience may have encountered before your message. If they just received bad news, they could be less receptive. Just as you’d be mindful of the market environment when launching a product, consider the sequence in which your message will be received to ensure optimal impact. Step 3: Communication goal Effective communication needs a goal, just as a product needs a purpose. With the MVC method, goals are composed of three components: information, emotion, and action.

In turn, these three variables help us answer three questions: What do I want my audience to know? How do I want them to feel? What do I want them to do? Setting a clear goal not only keeps your communication focused but also provides a benchmark for success. When your audience "knows," "feels," and "does" what you intended, you have succeeded. Step 4: Message structure Much like a product wireframe or a process framework, MVC uses a clear structure to enhance understanding, retention, and fidelity. Many message structures exist. One effective structure is known as the “What, So What, Now What” structure. The “What” is your main point which you should start with. What are you trying to convey? The “So what” of your message should communicate why your message matters. This is the relevance and salience for your audience. And finally, the “Now what” of your message should convey the next steps. This is where you add momentum, driving next steps and action from your message.

Like all structures, the “What, So What, Now What” structure can help keep your message organized, concise, and memorable. And when you communicate in a structured way, you make it easier for your audience to digest your message. Step 5: Feedback and iteration Both MVP and MVC frameworks rely on feedback to refine and hone their results. In product design, prototypes are created to be tested and improved upon. Similarly, the MVC method takes the initial structures and tests them. Quick ways to gain feedback might include sharing an early draft, conducting a brief poll to gauge reactions, or getting insights from generative AI. When we rush communication, we risk costly misinterpretations that require a lot of effort and time to correct. Being purposeful and process-focused upfront can prevent misunderstandings and save time in the long run. Feedback also helps us adapt to different audience needs, allowing us to optimize the "user experience" of our message.

The five steps of MVC —audience, context, goal, structure, and feedback—provide a powerful process for crafting focused, audience-centered communication. By applying the iterative principles of MVC, we create clarity and relevance, and enhance remembering. Our tailored messages are more likely to cut through the clutter and have an impact.