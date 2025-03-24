Exclusive: Louis DeJoy Resigns as Postmaster General

Louis DeJoy has resigned from his role as Postmaster General of the U.S. Postal Service, according to a source familiar with the matter. On Monday, he told the USPS Board of Governors that it would be his last day on the job. He named Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino to take over until the Board names a permanent replacement.

DeJoy’s departure comes weeks after he struck an agreement to allow Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to help the agency cut costs and remove bureaucratic red tape. Last month, he told the Board to start looking for a successor, ending a five-year tenure running the agency through the COVID-19 pandemic, three elections that relied heavily on mail voting, and the implementation of a dramatic restructuring.