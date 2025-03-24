How Trump Revived Canada’s Liberals

What a difference mere weeks have made in Canada. As the new year came and went, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ruling Liberal Party, after nearly a decade in power, were trailing the Conservatives by 25 points—and facing electoral oblivion. An election was due by fall. It was looking like it might come earlier. The opposition parties in the House of Commons were working to bring down the government. Today, Canada is in the midst of that early election, but the circumstances are night and day. Trudeau is gone, replaced by former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney. And it was Carney himself who called a snap election for April 28. Most surprising of all, the Liberals are back up in the polls—and now favored to win. And it’s all thanks to a brash American in the Oval Office.

The last three months have embodied the old maxim that “events, dear boy, events” can upset the odds in short order. After Donald Trump was elected in November, Canadians became nervous about what his second term might mean for the country. That it wouldn’t be anything good was obvious as early as December when Trump bullied Trudeau, vowed sweeping tariffs, and even threatened annexation to make Canada the “cherished 51st state.” With Trump’s taunts, the pressure on the highly unpopular Trudeau to step aside only grew. Canada needed a new, full-time and focused leader, with plenty of runway to deal with Trump and his bid for hemispheric dominance. So Trudeau announced his resignation on Jan. 6, the date Trump’s win was certified. A short Liberal leadership race followed in March, and Carney became Prime Minister. On Sunday, he called a snap election as voters are rallying around the flag and the incumbent Liberals, and against the Yankee menace.

With Canada’s economy, defense, and even sovereignty on the line, it’s no surprise that the election is about Trump and who can best handle him—and how. But it’s still a shock to witness the ultra-rapid revival of a Liberal Party that was written off as moribund not so long ago.

If the Liberals do indeed survive and hold on to power come April 28, they will have Trump to thank—but they’ll also have him to deal with.