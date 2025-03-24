The Man Behind 1,000 TIME Covers

While some covers can take months to make, some take minutes. D.W.’s strongest covers are often the simplest. We woke up the morning after the Donald Trump–Joe Biden presidential debate to a half dozen versions of what finally became the panic cover we published later that day. Sometimes, saying just a little can leave the biggest impression. We asked several former TIME editors-in-chief how they remember their time working with D.W.

Edward Felsenthal

D.W. is far more than TIME’s creative director—though of course that’s no small job in itself. He’s a maestro of visual storytelling who has played an integral role in TIME’s transformation. As its name implies, TIME is not static. It’s constantly evolving to reflect the world it chronicles. And in an era of instant news, vastly altering the role of a magazine, D.W. has been instrumental in ensuring TIME’s enduring impact.

You can see that in the almost magical ambition he brings to what’s possible in a small print or digital frame—like the public artist JR’s Guns in America cover, which brought together 245 people on all sides of the gun debate—and then off the page in the form of a multimedia experience that traveled the country. Or Japanese artist Toshihiko Hosaka’s How Earth Survived, a life-size sand sculpture created over 14 days to convey the shared work of addressing climate change. Or replacing the TIME logo —for the very first time—with the word vote ahead of the 2020 presidential election on a Shepard Fairey image, under-scoring the imperative to exercise our democratic right. D.W. has shown time and again that the power of storytelling lies as much in how we see as in what we read.