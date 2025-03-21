Eggs are a staple for cooking and baking. But if you’re scrambling for a replacement, your kitchen is full of dupes, from ground flaxseed to canned pumpkin. Many offer health benefits that make them comparable or even superior to actual eggs. Depending on what you’re making, eggs can contribute structure, moisture, flavor, and color, or act as a binding agent (holding ingredients together) or leavening agent (helping baked goods rise and become light and airy). So when you’re considering egg substitutes, it’s important to think through what purpose any replacement will serve in your recipe: “Do you need it as a binder, or as more of a fluffy agent? Is it in a baked dish?” asks Rebecca Russell, a functional medicine registered dietitian in Denver. Seeds tend to be great binders, for example—they’re perfect in meatballs and burgers—while applesauce and silken tofu are just right for baking.

We asked registered dietitians for their favorite swaps. Ground flaxseed Meet "flegg," also known as ground flaxseed that's gelatinous enough to sub for eggs in baked goods. To make it, mix 1 tablespoon of flaxseeds with 3 tablespoons of warm water, and let the concoction sit for about 5 minutes until it thickens. It works as a one-to-one substitute for eggs, Russell says. While you can technically use whole flaxseeds, grinding them up makes them easier to digest and improves their texture, she adds. Expect a mild, nutty flavor with lots of health benefits. "Flaxseeds are a great source of soluble fiber, which is important for gut health, blood sugar balance, and even weight loss," Russell says. She likes using flegg in pancakes, banana bread, and other breakfast pastries. Because it's a great binding agent, it also works well in dense dishes like meatloaf. Unlike many of her clients, "I can tolerate eggs just fine," she says. "But I often still use flegg for the added benefit of the fiber."

Chia seeds When you combine 1 tablespoon of chia seeds and 3 tablespoons of water, you get a "chia egg," which replaces one traditional egg in all kinds of recipes. The mixture, which is thick and more gelatinous than flegg, has a neutral taste but can be texturally grainy. Russell recommends using it as a binding agent in poppy seed muffins, or baked goods that have walnuts or pumpkin seeds, all of which can help conceal its texture. Chia egg also works well in veggie burgers. Russell often recommends it to her clients because it's a great source of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. "Chia seeds are great for brain health, heart health, and inflammation," she says. Applesauce A quarter cup of applesauce is an easy swap for one egg in recipes that require moisture. It works especially well in structured baked goods like muffins, breads, brownies, and cakes, says Kaytee Hadley, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Richmond, Va. (You wouldn't want to use it in a fluffy meringue.) Because applesauce is naturally sweet, consider slightly tweaking your recipe. "You're going to be getting a decent amount of sweetness, so you might want to cut back on whatever added sugar you're using," she suggests. "It's a nice natural alternative—plus, you're getting the fiber that's in there, which is great for heart health and gut health."

"Bean water" The liquid that comes in a can of chickpeas is often discarded—but can actually be repurposed as an excellent egg replacement. Officially, it's called aquafaba, but Russell thinks of it as "bean water." When it's whipped, it takes on a light, fluffy texture similar to egg whites, she says, and works well in recipes that call for aeration, such as chocolate mousse, meringues, and homemade mayonnaise. Simply substitute 3 tablespoons per egg. "It's virtually tasteless," Russell says, which means it works well in both sweet and savory dishes. Next time you use a can of chickpeas, pour the aquafaba into an ice cube tray or small container and freeze it for up to four months; that way, you'll have some on hand when you need it. You can either thaw it in the fridge the night before, or microwave it for a minute or two. Silken tofu Silken tofu—unlike its firm cousin—has a creamy, yogurt-like consistency that makes it ideal for baking as well as dishes such as quiche and frittatas. A quarter cup replaces one egg, and Russell recommends blending it first to make sure it's as smooth as possible. She often encourages clients with dairy intolerance to experiment with silken tofu, since it's so versatile. "It can soak up any sauces, seasonings, herbs, or whatever you put on it, because it has a super mild flavor," she says. Plus, it packs a nutritional punch: Tofu is a complete protein, which means it provides all nine essential amino acids, and it's rich in nutrients like calcium, iron, and magnesium.

Greek yogurt What can't you do with Greek yogurt? Add "egg replacement" to its long list of uses: a quarter cup is a convenient substitute for one egg. It adds moisture, creaminess, and a slight tang to baked goods, keeping them soft and tender, says Russell, who also uses it in pancakes. The only caveat, she adds, is that not everyone is wild about its taste. "You can try it out, and if you don't like it, maybe go to something like a flaxseed or chia seed egg," she says. Pumpkin puree If you're the type who longs for pumpkin spice lattes year-round, you might enjoy this swap, which calls for replacing one egg with a quarter cup of pumpkin puree. "You get a little bit of pumpkin color, and a little bit of that flavor," says Maggie Michalczyk, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Chicago. (She also happens to be the author of the cookbook Once Upon a Pumpkin, which is all about creative uses for the festive squash.) Pumpkin puree works particularly well in baked goods like breads, muffins, and cookies, she says. In addition to its pleasing taste, she gives it bonus points for adding vitamins A, C, and E to your recipe, as well as potassium and fiber.

Vegan egg replacements

You can now find commercial egg alternatives at almost any grocery store. JUST Egg, for example, makes plant-based substitutes that are similar to traditional eggs in taste, texture, and function but made from ingredients like mung bean protein and canola oil. Hadley, who is not affiliated with the company, eats its products every morning. “You can scramble it, or you can bake it into a nice egg dish,” she says. “The texture is shockingly similar, and it’s super convenient and mess-free.” Since it tastes somewhat mild, she recommends adding black salt to ratchet up its egg-like flavor. (The condiment’s sulfur content gives it an authentic eggy taste.)

Hadley also enjoys Crackd, a plant-based product made out of pea protein, which doesn’t have any saturated fat or cholesterol. “You can cook it in a skillet or microwave, and use it in baking as an egg replacement,” she says.