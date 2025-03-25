How TIME and Statista Determined the Top GreenTech Companies of 2025

This year, TIME has published the second annual list of America's Top GreenTech Companies alongside the inaugural list of the World's Top GreenTech Companies, both in partnership with Statista, a leading global provider of market and consumer data and rankings. These quantitative studies spotlight the companies driving the transition to a greener future in the United States and globally. Here's how the winners were selected. Methodology The research projects “America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025” and “World’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025” are comprehensive analyses conducted to identify the top-performing GreenTech companies in the United States and globally.

To be considered, a company’s primarily focus has to be on developing and providing green technologies, products, or services that help mitigate or reverse the impact of human activities on the environment. For the “America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025,” only companies headquartered in the United States were eligible, while the global ranking included companies from around the world. The studies are both built on three key pillars: positive environmental impact, innovation drive and financial strength. In each of these, a company received scores which were ultimately included into a final score. Statista gathered and scrutinized data for over 8,000 companies through desk research, online application forms, and collaborations with data and market intelligent companies. To measure the positive environmental impact, Statista collaborated with HolonIQ to assess a company on the quality and impact of their product/service portfolio based on KPIs specific to each industry, such as carbon capture, offsets, and renewable energy generated.

For the financial strength dimension, Statista analyzed revenue, employee and funding data, obtained from publicly available sources like annual reports, company websites, through media monitoring, and via databases. Additionally, company disclosures submitted via an online application form, which was freely accessible via the TIME website, were considered.

For the innovation drive, Statista cooperated with LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions to analyze the quantity and value of a company’s IP (intellectual property) portfolio. The scoring is based on the Patent Asset Index featured in LexisNexis® PatentSight+.

Once the data was collected and evaluated, it was consolidated and weighted within a scoring model. The final score was calculated as follows: 45% x Impact score + 45% x Financial strength score + 10% x Innovation score. The 250 companies with the highest scores in each study were featured respectively on the “America's Top GreenTech Companies of 2025” ranking and the “World's Top GreenTech Companies of 2025” ranking by TIME and Statista.