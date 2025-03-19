TIME Is Looking for America’s Top Venture Capital Firms

This year, for the first time, TIME will debut a ranking of the America's Top Venture Capital Firms, in partnership with Statista, a leading international provider of market and consumer data and rankings. This new list will recognize the leading venture capital firms headquartered in the U.S., based on their performance across key financial and operational metrics.

TIME and Statista are accepting now applications as part of the research phase. An application guarantees consideration for the list, but does not guarantee a spot on the list, nor is the final list limited to applicants. The deadline for submissions is May 16, 2025.