Is Beef Tallow Actually Good for You?

If you subscribe to the “MAHA” approach to nutrition—the acronym for “Make America Healthy Again,” led by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—then you already know about beef tallow. One of the movement’s rallying cries is to “Make Frying Oil Tallow Again,” and it’s already having an effect: the fast-food chain Steak ‘n Shake recently announced that it now cooks its French fries in “100% all natural beef tallow” instead of seed oils, an ingredient much maligned by MAHA. In social media posts, Kennedy has largely blamed obesity on seed oils—a claim that nutrition experts dispute.

Beef tallow, however, is a less familiar ingredient to the rest of the country. Is it actually good for you? Is it really a healthy alternative to seed oils? Here’s what nutrition experts say. What is beef tallow? Beef tallow is an edible fat found underneath the skin and near the organs of a ruminant animal—typically a cow—“making up about 5-6% of the animal's total weight,” says Violeta Morris, a dietitian in Columbus, Ohio. The tallow used in food is produced by rendering, or melting down, this fatty tissue. “It’s been used for centuries in cooking—specifically for frying, roasting and baking,” says Kim Yawitz, a registered dietitian and gym owner in St. Louis. Its popularity has waxed and waned, largely due to shifting views on dietary fats. The nutritional profile of beef tallow can vary depending on the part of the cow from which the tallow is derived and whether the cattle are grass-fed or grain-fed, Morris says. But in general, nearly half of the fat in beef tallow comes from saturated fat—which raises concerns among experts about its risks for heart health.

Is beef tallow healthy? As with most things related to nutrition, the answer is nuanced. On one hand, beef tallow is a good source of fat-soluble vitamins, which support immune, bone, and skin health, says Yawitz. “It’s also rich in choline, which helps the brain and central nervous system function optimally,” she notes. Like most fats, beef tallow provides long-lasting energy, helping to keep people fuller and more satisfied, which can help balance the carbohydrate content of foods like, say, French fries. But beef tallow is far from a magic bullet for health and is not without its drawbacks. “About 50% of the fat in beef tallow is saturated, which is where things get a little controversial,” says Yawitz. While saturated fat isn’t always bad, excessive intake has been linked to higher levels of LDL cholesterol (often called “bad” cholesterol), which may increase the risk of heart disease in some people, Yawitz says. “Health experts have debated this for years, with some arguing that saturated fat isn’t the villain it’s made out to be, while others still recommend limiting it." For these reasons, experts say evaluating the context is key, since your diet, lifestyle, and individual health factors all play a role in how saturated fat impacts the body.

Is beef tallow healthier than seed oils? Seed oils include vegetable oils, such as canola, cottonseed, soybean, and more. They’re often used when frying food, sometimes in combination. The health profile of a given seed oil depends on its source, how it was manufactured, how old it is, and its individual chemical properties. The same is true for beef tallow. “For example, the more chemically unstable fractions of beef tallow can be removed, giving a beef tallow that has better frying properties,” says Bryan Quoc Le, a food scientist and founder of Mendocino Food Consulting. Some studies suggest that this type of refined beef tallow produces fewer frying byproducts, which can negatively impact health, compared to some seed oils. However, the same process can be applied to seed oils to give them a higher smoke point and improve their ability to withstand higher temperatures, he adds.

The omega-6 issue Supporters of MAHA are quick to point out that seed oils are significantly higher in omega-6 fatty acids than beef tallow, Yawitz says, and they claim that omega-6 fatty acids promote inflammation and oxidative stress, which is linked to various health conditions. “However, the science isn’t exactly clear on whether omega-6 fatty acids are good or bad,” she says. “When consumed in appropriate amounts and as part of an overall healthy diet, omega-6 fatty acids appear to help lower LDL cholesterol while increasing HDL (‘good’) cholesterol.” Some research suggests that omega-6 fatty acids do not actually promote inflammation and oxidative stress, and some studies even find that seed oils are superior to beef tallow for overall health. “Although these worries have been around for decades, they've gained even more traction in recent years,” says Abbey Thiel, better known as Abbey the Food Scientist on YouTube. “However, the latest research doesn’t support these claims. At best, the research is quite wishy-washy.” One review paper from 2020 found that higher levels of linoleic acid—one of the most common omega-6 sources—in the diet or blood are linked to a lower risk of heart disease, and another review paper from 2008 found that people who consume the most linoleic acid tend to have the lowest levels of inflammation. “These sources directly contradict the whole [MAHA] argument,” says Thiel.

However, other research indicates that omega-6 fats (such as those found in seed oils) break down more easily when heated, making them less stable and potentially less healthy for cooking, says Morris.

Thiel believes that when research finds a link between seed oils and chronic disease, it’s because seed oils are often included in fried foods and indulgent snacks. It’s “really the high levels of salt, fat and sugar in these foods that is making people not feel good,” and not the oil alone, she says.

Everything in moderation

Experts tend to think that arguing over whether seed oil or beef tallow is the healthier frying choice is besides the point. “Simply comparing one oil to another misses the bigger picture,” Morris says. “French fries and similar fast food items can be enjoyed occasionally, but they shouldn't be a regular part of a healthy lifestyle.”

Overall, Yawitz believes this oil controversy isn’t all that relevant to our health. “If you eat mostly wholesome, unprocessed foods, you can enjoy both beef tallow and seed oils in moderation,” says Yawitz.