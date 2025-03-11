What to Know About the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

Lunar eclipses rely on a different sun-moon-Earth lineup, occurring when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon, blocking the solar light that typically reflects off the lunar surface and casting a shadow in its place. Lunar eclipses can either be partial, with only some of the moon’s surface covered, or total, with the entire face of the moon darkened. The type of lunar eclipse depends on how precise the alignment of the three bodies is.

The moon does not orbit the Earth in a perfectly flat plane around our planet’s equator. Rather, its orbit is slightly cockeyed, tilted at an angle of 5.145 degrees. That means that sometimes the moon will pass in front of the Earth slightly above or below the planet’s midline, allowing some solar light to reach a portion of the lunar surface. Only when the three bodies are perfectly lined up—as they will be this week—will a total lunar eclipse occur.