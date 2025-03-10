Are Chelsea and Rick the Healthiest Couple We’ve Ever Seen on The White Lotus?

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 4. We're halfway through our stay at the White Lotus in Thailand, and a couple has emerged that we actually want to root for. That's rare on this searing drama series that takes aim at privileged people who often choose to engage in toxic relationships. But there is something heartwarming—and dare I say vaguely healthy?—about the bond between Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), the old grump and his ebullient partner who may just be soulmates...even if their astrological signs are not compatible.

When Rick and Chelsea first got off the boat in Episode 1, viewers may have assumed this was a typical May-December romance, with Chelsea sponging off Rick's riches and Rick flaunting a young girlfriend. We certainly have met other balding men with model girlfriends at the resort who fit that description. But moments of intimacy, from Rick embracing Chelsea after the robbery scare to Chelsea stealthily trying to encourage Rick to go to therapy, suggest they share something much more genuine than White Lotus audiences have been trained to anticipate from couples on this show. The true depth of Rick and Chelsea's connection is revealed in Episode 4. After days of acting miserable and aloof, Rick finally tells Chelsea the reason they've traveled to Thailand. Rick's mother, he says, revealed on her deathbed that the man who owns the White Lotus hotel murdered Rick's father. He insists he needs to confront this man who robbed him of a father and, in his mind, a future. Chelsea reacts with empathy, hugging Rick—she knows he carries quite a bit of emotional baggage, and she has uncovered a new layer of pain.

She then begs Rick not to go to Bangkok to pursue this supposed murderer. She knows Rick's volatile tendencies and can easily predict a bad outcome. It's hard not to worry for Rick in this moment, even if his intentions are nefarious, because Chelsea is so worried. The entire interaction suggests a history of mutual understanding—though admittedly one that verges into the worrying "I can fix him" trope in which a woman deludes herself into taking on the burden of trying to repair a broken man. I can already hear the naysayers who will complain that Rick doesn't care enough for Chelsea and even puts her in danger or that he has more work to do on himself before he can truly care for a partner. And I hear you. Is their relationship aspirational? No. Ideally you don't want your high and emotionally unavailable partner setting loose poisonous snakes that might kill you. But the various guests of the White Lotus have not exactly set a high bar when it comes to supporting, loving partnerships. And measured against that standard, Chelsea and Rick seem like a love match.

Let's take a look at the relationships that have preceded them and what, exactly, makes Rick and Chelsea (Relsea? Chick?) relatively special. Season 1 explored power imbalances in relationships

Jake Lacy and Alexandra Daddario in 'The White Lotus' Mario Perez/HBO

Season 1 treated us to girl boss Nicole Mossbacher (Connie Britton) and her emasculated husband, Mark Mossbacher (Steve Zahn), who cheats on her. The Mossbachers' guest, Paula (Brittany O'Grady), has a fling with a Hawaiian local named Kai (Kekoa Scott Kekumano) and convinces him to attempt a robbery, which winds up getting him arrested.

Shane (Jake Lacy)—a spoiled jerk, insufferable mommy's boy, and actual killer, albeit an accidental one—disparages the career aspirations of his wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) and treats her more like a prize than a partner. Most dispiriting of all, we saw the union of Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Greg (Jon Gries). He went on to conspire to murder her for her money in Season 2, a long game presumably set in motion the day he laid eyes on her. Season 2 focused on infidelity

Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries in The White Lotus Season 2 Fabio Lovino—HBO

Season 2 centered on lust, and the pairings were predictably toxic. Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) serially cheat on one another. Daphne even implies that her children are biologically another man's and Cameron does not know. Newfound wealth has driven a wedge between Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe), who exist in a now-sexless marriage and eventually do cheat on one another; whether those excursions outside the partnership will reunite them or break them, we do not know.

The older di Grasso men (F. Murray Abraham and Michael Imperioli) cheat on their wives, while the youngest, Albie (Adam DiMarco), gets conned by a local sex worker into wiring her money. Portia (Hayley Lu Richardson) has a tryst with Jack (Leo Woodall) only to be conned as well—she barely avoids getting murdered. And, again, Tanya's marriage ends in her death. Rick and Chelsea's moments of genuine affection

Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus Season 3 premiere Fabio Lovino—HBO

Though they may be overshadowed by dramatic moments of discord—specifically a snake biting Chelsea's leg thanks to Rick's careless actions—audiences have glommed onto fleeting but impactful moments of intimacy between Rick and Chelsea. Chelsea is clearly worried about Rick's state of mind. "I'm going to help you get your joy back," she says, implying that Rick hasn't always been in this stupor. Paying for Rick's therapy sessions upfront so he's essentially forced to try to resolve his issues is a sneaky way of caring for his mental health.

And though Rick often scoffs at Chelsea's bubbly declarations, his true feelings emerge in moments of high tension. After Chelsea is threatened with a gun by the robber in the hotel, Rick runs to her and gives her a warm hug, fighting back tears. It is perhaps the most conspicuous gesture of affection we have ever seen on this show. (Again, low bar.) Even when Rick acts dismissive of Chelsea's claim that she could have died later, his actions after the robbery tell a different story. This is a man who pretends to be dismissive but actually is capable of deep emotion. He similarly is stricken by panic when Chelsea is bitten by a snake. Astonishingly, Chelsea actually forgives him—and fairly quickly—for setting all the snakes free. Perhaps this is unrealistic. Perhaps it's a quirk of her overly sunny personality. Or perhaps it's a sign that Chelsea is the one person on earth who can actually manage this man-child, and even derives pleasure out of doing so.

And of course there are the small gestures of a couple genuinely in love. Later, at dinner with Greg/Gary and his girlfriend Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), Greg mistakes Chloe's country of origin, kicking off a fight between the couple. Rick and Chelsea exchange the knowing sort of glance that any long-term couple recognizes. They are not only on the same wavelength—something is very fishy about this relationship they are observing—but quietly rejoicing in the fact that they are not that couple. Later, the two share an intimate moment in bed, the only one we've seen this season that suggested amorous feelings between the couple. Rick is finally truthful with Chelsea in Episode 4

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins in The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 3 Fabio Lovino—HBO

Assuming that Rick is telling the truth—and he certainly seems genuinely shaken by this revelation about his father—Rick's decision to come clean with Chelsea already sets their relationship apart from the other two partnerships we see this season, both of which are defined by lies. It beats the relationship between Greg/Gary (Jon Gries) and his girlfriend Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), defined by Greg/Gary concealing the fact that he murdered his ex-wife. And Chelsea and Rick's connection is currently more honest than that of Tim (Jason Isaacs) and Victoria Ratliff (Parker Posey), which is plagued by the fact that Tim refuses to tell his family they are about to lose everything and he's going to prison. (If Victoria has sussed out that fact on her own, then she's willfully ignoring it with the help of her precious pills.) At the end of Episode 4, Chelsea tries to convince Rick not to go to Bangkok, and when that doesn't work she pleads that he take her with him. She warns him that she has a bad feeling about what will happen there. If Rick survives his trip to Bangkok (a big if at the moment), it seems that Chelsea and Rick may wind up the stronger for it.

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood believe Rick and Chelsea are the "first love story" on The White Lotus

Walton Goggins in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino—HBO

Goggins has been giving interviews that bolster the notion that Rick and Chelsea are genuinely in love. The actor has said on the red carpet that we are seeing a particularly rocky moment for his character on the show. "They don't live in a relationship that's constantly combative," he said. "They've been together for, you know, three years, and they travel the world, and they have a great time together. There is a deep, profound love there between Rick and Chelsea." Goggins adds that Rick's current grumpiness was born of the deathbed revelation about his father's murder: "This just so happens to coincide with something he found out."

Wood similarly said on a panel that the two are "soulmates...it's a deep, deep knowing that no one can mess with," she insisted. She also observed that while Rick and Chelsea are always combative with one another at breakfast, by the end of the day, they have settled into a more content state.

In another recent interview, Goggins told USA Today that despite his character's protestations, "It's a match made in heaven. There is a soul connection that happens if you're lucky in one's life. She understands him, and is probably the first person who ever encountered Rick who isn't afraid of him. She sees him for the wounded child that he may be."

He goes on to set the relationship apart from others in the franchise: "I think audiences will see that this is maybe the first love story in The White Lotus."

Of course, I reserve the right to take back my adoration for Rick and Chelsea if he sets another dangerous predator loose in her presence.