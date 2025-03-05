President Donald Trump’s address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night was interrupted in the first few minutes by the repeated heckles of a congressman. As Trump claimed his sweeping election victory gave him a mandate that “has not been seen in many decades,” Rep. Al Green (D, Texas) stood and shouted “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” and “He has no mandate!” Green’s protests were initially drowned out by Republicans chanting “USA! USA!” but Green did not relent as Trump tried to continue his speech.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R, La.) then interjected, reminding the lawmakers in attendance that they are to uphold and maintain decorum in the House. As Green remained standing and shouting and waving his cane, Johnson eventually ordered the House sergeant-at-arms to remove Green from the chamber—a move some reporters have described as “unprecedented.” Speaking to the press after being escorted out, Green reportedly said he was working on articles of impeachment against Trump and didn’t know if he’d face any punishment for his protest during the speech, but he added: “It’s worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up.”

Who is Al Green? Green, 77, has served as a representative for Texas’ solid-blue 9th congressional district, which covers parts of Greater Houston, since 2005. He previously worked as a justice of the peace in Harris County. Green has previously earned attention for launching multiple longshot impeachment attempts against Trump during Trump’s first term. In February, Green said he was again introducing impeachment articles against Trump, after the President’s remarks about taking over the wartorn Gaza Strip.

How are people reacting? Some have expressed support for the Texas lawmaker. Civil rights organizations National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Voto Latino each posted on X that they “stand with” Green.

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D, N.Y.) said in a post on X: “ALL THE DEMS SHOULDVE LEFT WITH AL GREEN!” Others contrasted the moment with how Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R, Ga.) was treated in 2022 and 2023, when she heckled then-President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address. “Remember when Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupted Joe Biden’s SOTU address and Joe Biden engaged with her rather than calling a bunch of galoots to escort her, a member of Congress?” posted Puck journalist Julia Ioffe. “Weird that Marjorie Taylor Greene was never removed when she went off at Biden's SOTU a few years ago,” posted popular political influencer Brian Krassenstein. The Trump Administration’s Rapid Response account on X posted that Green’s “appalling lack of decorum and respect is shameful.” And the President’s son, Don Jr., posted that Green “is the perfect encapsulation of why the Democrat Party has become an embarrassment.”

Some on both sides have tried to find humor in the situation. Right-wing media company Breitbart compared an image of Green with a Simpsons meme. And Comedy Central’s The Daily Show posted on X: “Trump: Free speech is back in America […] Rep. Al Green (being shoved into a CIA rendition van): You did what now?”