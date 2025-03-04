Powerful Storms Threaten U.S. with Blizzards, Tornadoes

NEW ORLEANS — Powerful storms were threatening communities across the country Tuesday with weather ranging from fire in the Southern High Plains to blizzards in the Midwest. Forecasts also predicted dust storms in the southwest, tornadoes in the South and blizzard conditions in the Central Plains, and were forcing forcing some changes to Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The city moved up and shortened the celebration's two biggest parades. Police were also expected to help keep the parades moving to the finish before winds picked up, authorities said.

The weather wasn’t stopping Shalaska Jones and her 2-year-old daughter from waving at passing Mardi Gras floats Tuesday and hoping to catch one of the coveted coconuts thrown to the crowd. “We was coming out rain, sleet or snow,” Jones said. The alarming forecast was one of the first big tests for the National Weather Service after hundreds of forecasters were fired last week as part of President Donald Trump's moves to slash the size of the federal government. Former employees said the firing of meteorologists who make crucial local forecasts across the U.S. could put lives at risk. Country faces a number of weather threats Dust storms brought near-zero visibility to parts of New Mexico and west Texas on Monday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue Dust Storm Warnings. “Widespread blowing dust" was expected Tuesday, said the weather service office covering Midland and Odessa, Texas.

Read More: Mass Layoffs at NOAA Spark Concerns Over Weather, Climate Research The week's strong weather system will bring “a threat of blizzard conditions, high winds, flash flooding, severe weather, dust storms, and critical to extreme fire weather conditions to the nation’s heartland,” according to a weather service update Monday. The Central Plains and Midwest were bracing for blizzard conditions later Tuesday that forecasters warned could “make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.” The Nebraska Department of Transportation warned that conditions could mean low visibility and whiteout conditions across the state and urged travelers to adjust their plans for Tuesday afternoon and into the night. On Tuesday, twisters, damaging winds and large hail were all possible as a strong storm system was set to move across the nation's midsection into Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, the federal Storm Prediction Center warned. Tornado watches and warnings were issued Tuesday morning in Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.

The bullseye for a heightened risk of severe weather was an area stretching from east Texas to Alabama that’s home to more than 7 million people. Cities under threat included Baton Rouge and Shreveport in Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama. Region braces for severe weather during Mardi Gras New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick ordered parade-goers to not bring umbrellas, tents or “anything that could fly in the wind and cause mayhem.” Just outside New Orleans in neighboring Jefferson Parish, officials canceled planned Mardi Gras Day parades due to anticipated high winds and thunderstorms. “This is disappointing, but our top priority is ensuring the well-being of everyone in our community, and we must always prioritize safety above all else,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said in a statement. Mardi Gras floats “could become unstable” and heavy winds could “blow down trees and power lines,” the National Weather Service warned, adding gusts of up to 60 mph (97 kph) were expected Tuesday afternoon.

In Pointe Coupee Parish, near Louisiana’s capital city of Baton Rouge, the incoming weather forced drastic changes to one of the oldest Mardi Gras celebrations in the state. The parade there was scheduled to roll without any bands, marching teams or dance groups — a staple of Carnival Season parades. Officials also moved up the start time and urged residents to immediately remove all tents and trash afterward “due to the dangers they can present during weather.” Other cities with Mardi Gras parades watching forecasts Elsewhere, large crowds were expected Tuesday for Mardi Gras celebrations in Mobile, Alabama. Police said they were monitoring the forecast and would announce any celebration changes. Other cities hosting large events included Biloxi, Mississippi, where an annual parade was set for Tuesday afternoon. In downtown Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle, organizers were planning a Big Easy-style festival that included food trucks, dancing, live entertainment and a low country seafood boil.

Martin reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Sara Cline in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Freida Frisaro in Miami and Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, contributed.