For 25 years, I hid my limb difference—a disability that shaped my life—keeping it invisible and avoiding any conversation about it at work. This constant hiding drained my leadership and well-being, making me feel exhausted and isolated. My experience isn’t unique; countless employees conceal essential parts of themselves, stifling innovation and undermining the inclusive cultures many organizations claim to champion. The cost of this widespread hiding is profound. As DEI initiatives face major setbacks, with 11% of companies likely to eliminate these programs by 2025 according to a January 2025 report by Resume.org, the pressure to conform is intensifying. These rollbacks aren’t just small shifts—they are significant setbacks that undermine years of work toward creating strong cultures of belonging, leaving employees feeling even more excluded and less valued. When employees hide their authentic selves, they experience lower job satisfaction and are more likely to leave their positions within a year. As a result, DEI rollbacks create environments where employees feel disconnected, deepening their isolation and disengagement, which ultimately hampers team cohesion and productivity—the bottom line.

Read More: Retreating From DEI Initiatives Could Cost Businesses Billions Moreover, organizations lose out on the diversity of thought necessary to innovate. A 2023 McKinsey report revealed that companies with top-quartile ethnic and cultural diversity on executive teams were 39% more likely to have above-average profitability. This advantage vanishes if diverse employees don’t feel safe expressing their unique perspectives. It begs the question: what should leaders do in the face of these rollbacks? The antidote to this culture of concealment is what I call "unhiding"—creating an environment where employees feel safe to bring their best selves to work. When I chose to be open about my limb difference, it transformed my leadership. Trust increased, communication improved, and creative problem-solving surged among my colleagues. This personal experience is backed by research. Psychological safety—the belief that one won’t be punished for speaking up with ideas, questions, or mistakes—is one of the most critical factors in high-performing teams. When team members feel psychologically safe, they’re more likely to take risks, share innovative ideas, and learn from their mistakes.

But the truth is, it’s up to the leaders to go first. We set the tone for trust, openness, and vulnerability. Here are three powerful steps we can take: Recognize silence Look for signs that employees are holding back—whether it’s avoiding tough conversations, staying quiet in meetings, or withholding ideas. Silence signals broken trust. It’s time to rebuild coworking relationships by opening up communication channels. Hold regular one-on-one check-ins where employees are encouraged to voice concerns and share feedback. Instead of just asking how’s everything going, try specific questions like "How can I best support you?" This sets the expectation that open communication is welcomed and valued. Feedback isn’t just about performance—it’s about connection. By prioritizing consistent, thoughtful conversations, leaders create an environment where silence is replaced with trust, collaboration, and innovation. According to Gallup research, 80% of employees who say they receive meaningful feedback are more fully engaged. A meaningful conversation can last between 15 and 30 minutes—but only if it happens frequently.

Be vulnerable Lead by example. Share your struggles, mistakes, and humanity. It takes courage and shows your team that imperfection is not only okay, but essential for growth. When leaders embrace vulnerability, they create a culture where openness isn’t just encouraged—it’s expected. ATD (Association for Talent Development) reports that vulnerability fosters trust, encourages open communication, and builds stronger relationships within teams. Share a personal story in your team meetings about a challenge you’ve faced and how you navigated it. For example, you might say, "I struggled with asking for help on a recent project because I didn’t want to seem weak, but I realized that it was the right thing to do. Here’s what I learned about the importance of teamwork." By showing vulnerability, you encourage others to feel safe doing the same. Create safety When employees feel psychologically safe, they take risks, share ideas, and challenge the status quo—fueling innovation and driving business success. According to a study from the Center for Creative Leadership research, teams with consistent perceptions of psychological safety demonstrated higher performance and lower interpersonal conflict. In contrast, teams with varying levels of psychological safety among members were less effective. ​When



Let your team know they can speak up without fear of judgment. Set clear policies, provide regular feedback, and maintain open communication.

Implement a "no judgment" policy where every team member knows that their ideas, no matter how unconventional, will be treated with respect. Consider setting up a digital platform where employees can share feedback or ideas without fear of immediate judgment. Additionally, acknowledge and publicly thank employees for their input, which shows the team that their voices matter.



We can’t afford to ignore how important diversity is to workplace culture. Failing to address hiding not only leads to burnout and disengagement, but it also undermines the organization's long-term competitiveness. Leaders who overlook these issues risk losing top talent and seeing their companies fall behind those who prioritize inclusivity and psychological safety. It’s time to create environments where everyone feels safe to show up fully and thrive.

Positive workplace cultures aren’t a luxury—they’re a necessity for success.