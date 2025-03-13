The world is smaller than ever. The global proliferation of video on social media has made other cultures more accessible, tempting travelers to venture farther and do more, whether to experience what they saw online or to find something novel and authentic beyond the grid. The tourism industry rebounded to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, and surged ahead in 2024, setting consumer-spending records and accounting for an estimated 9% to 10% of global GDP, and this year, it looks to pull in even more money.
For our annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, TIME sought out one-of-a-kind spots and experiences around the globe. In Lima, Peru, we found AWA, a restaurant popularizing traditional Amazonian cuisine. In Zimbabwe, locally owned luxury resort Mbano Manor Hotel overlooks Victoria Falls, just outside Zambezi National Park. In Flagstaff, Ariz., The Lowell Observatory—famous as the site of Pluto’s discovery—now features an open-air planetarium, where visitors can get live commentary on that night’s sky from the comfort of heated seats. And chugging through Europe, the L’Observatoire carriage on the Venice Simplon-Orient Express—designed with precise detail by French artist JR, complete with puzzles and hidden surprises, and observation windows for taking in the scenery—is part of a resurgence of luxury train travel.
Each year, TIME solicits nominations of places—including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more—from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as through an application process, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences. The result: 100 extraordinary destinations to stay and to visit this year.
Browse the entire list here. Bon voyage!