When 25-year-old Mikey Madison was awarded the Best Actress Oscar on Sunday for her portrayal of the titular sex worker in Best Picture-winning comedy drama Anora, she joined a prestigious list of actors to have won an Academy Award before the age of 30.

Madison edged out 62-year-old Demi Moore, who had been considered a frontrunner after picking up several other accolades for her performance in the body horror film The Substance.

Fifty-one-year-old Adrien Brody also took home the Best Actor award for his performance in the post-war epic The Brutalist. Brody beat out 29-year-old Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for his lead role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, to retain the title of the youngest-ever Best Actor Oscar winner, which Brody earned in 2003 when he won the award at 29 (and a few months older than Chalamet is) for his performance in the Holocaust drama The Pianist.

Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on March 2, 2025. John Shearer—97th Oscars/The Academy/Getty Images

Brody is one of just five men to win an acting Academy Award before the age of 30, including Heath Ledger, who was posthumously awarded the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2009—13 months after his death and about two months before he would have turned 30—for his performance as Batman villain the Joker in The Dark Knight.

Madison, meanwhile, joins 46 other women under 30 to have won an acting Oscar for lead or supporting performance, including two who won twice: Luise Rainer, who took home back-to-back Best Actress awards at 27 in 1937 and 28 in 1938; and Jodie Foster, who won Best Actress at 26 in 1989 and again at 29 in 1992.

Below is a full list of all the men and women who have won an acting Academy Award for a lead or supporting role before the age of 30.

Tatum O’Neal, 10, Best Supporting Actress in 1974 for Paper Moon

Anna Paquin, 11, Best Supporting Actress in 1994 for The Piano

Patty Duke, 16, Best Supporting Actress in 1963 for The Miracle Worker

Timothy Hutton, 20, Best Supporting Actor in 1981 for Ordinary People

Jennifer Lawrence, 22, Best Actress in 2013 for Silver Linings Playbook

Janet Gaynor, 22, Best Actress in 1929 for 7th Heaven, Street Angel, and Sunrise

Anne Baxter, 23, Best Supporting Actress in 1947 for The Razor’s Edge

Joan Fontaine, 24, Best Actress in 1942 for Suspicion

Teresa Wright, 24, Best Supporting Actress in 1943 for Mrs. Miniver

Goldie Hawn, 24, Best Supporting Actress in 1970 for Cactus Flower

Angelina Jolie, 24, Best Supporting Actress in 2000 for Girl, Interrupted

Audrey Hepburn, 24, Best Actress in 1954 for Roman Holiday

Jennifer Jones, 25, Best Actress in 1944 for The Song of Bernadette

Grace Kelly, 25, Best Actress in 1955 for The Country Girl

Jennifer Hudson, 25, Best Supporting Actress in 2007 for Dreamgirls

Hilary Swank, 25, Best Actress in 2000 for Boys Don’t Cry

Mikey Madison, 25, Best Actress in 2025 for Anora

Julie Christie, 26, Best Actress in 1966 for Darling

Liza Minnelli, 26, Best Actress in 1973 for Cabaret

Vivien Leigh, 26, Best Actress in 1940 for Gone With the Wind

Jodie Foster, 26, Best Actress in 1989 for The Accused

Gwyneth Paltrow, 26, Best Actress in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love

Brie Larson, 26, Best Actress in 2016 for Room

Katharine Hepburn, 26, Best Actress in 1934 for Morning Glory

Barbra Streisand, 26, Best Actress in 1969 for Funny Girl

Shirley Jones, 27, Best Supporting Actress in 1961 for Elmer Gantry

Alicia Vikander, 27, Best Supporting Actress in 2016 for The Danish Girl

Luise Rainer, 27, Best Actress in 1937 for The Great Ziegfeld

Sophia Loren, 27, Best Actress in 1962 for Two Women

Bette Davis, 27, Best Actress in 1936 for Dangerous

Luise Rainer, 28, Best Actress in 1938 for The Good Earth

Mary Steenburgen, 28, Best Supporting Actress in 1981 for Melvin and Howard

Joanne Woodward, 28, Best Actress in 1958 for The Three Faces of Eve

Norma Shearer, 28, Best Actress in 1930 for The Divorcee

Marisa Tomei, 28, Best Supporting Actress in 1993 for My Cousin Vinny

Miyoshi Umeki, 28, Best Supporting Actress in 1958 for Sayonara

Mira Sorvino, 28, Best Supporting Actress in 1996 for Mighty Aphrodite

Charlize Theron, 28, Best Actress in 2004 for Monster

Gloria Grahame, 28, Best Supporting Actress in 1953 for The Bad and the Beautiful

Elizabeth Taylor, 29, Best Actress in 1961 for BUtterfield 8

Emma Stone, 29, Best Actress in 2017 for La La Land

Kim Hunter, 29, Best Supporting Actress in 1952 for A Streetcar Named Desire

Cuba Gooding Jr., 29, Best Supporting Actor in 1997 for Jerry Maguire

Ginger Rogers, 29, Best Actress in 1941 for Kitty Foyle

Julie Andrews, 29, Best Actress in 1964 for Mary Poppins

Ingrid Bergman, 29, Best Actress in 1945 for Gaslight

George Chakiris, 29, Best Supporting Actor in 1962 for West Side Story

Natalie Portman, 29, Best Actress in 2011 for Black Swan

Judy Holliday, 29, Best Actress in 1951 for Born Yesterday

Heath Ledger, 29, Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for The Dark Knight

Adrien Brody, 29, Best Actor in 2003 for The Pianist