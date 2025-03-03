When 25-year-old Mikey Madison was awarded the Best Actress Oscar on Sunday for her portrayal of the titular sex worker in Best Picture-winning comedy drama Anora, she joined a prestigious list of actors to have won an Academy Award before the age of 30.
Madison edged out 62-year-old Demi Moore, who had been considered a frontrunner after picking up several other accolades for her performance in the body horror film The Substance.
Fifty-one-year-old Adrien Brody also took home the Best Actor award for his performance in the post-war epic The Brutalist. Brody beat out 29-year-old Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for his lead role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, to retain the title of the youngest-ever Best Actor Oscar winner, which Brody earned in 2003 when he won the award at 29 (and a few months older than Chalamet is) for his performance in the Holocaust drama The Pianist.
Brody is one of just five men to win an acting Academy Award before the age of 30, including Heath Ledger, who was posthumously awarded the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2009—13 months after his death and about two months before he would have turned 30—for his performance as Batman villain the Joker in The Dark Knight.
Madison, meanwhile, joins 46 other women under 30 to have won an acting Oscar for lead or supporting performance, including two who won twice: Luise Rainer, who took home back-to-back Best Actress awards at 27 in 1937 and 28 in 1938; and Jodie Foster, who won Best Actress at 26 in 1989 and again at 29 in 1992.
Below is a full list of all the men and women who have won an acting Academy Award for a lead or supporting role before the age of 30.
Tatum O’Neal, 10, Best Supporting Actress in 1974 for Paper Moon
Anna Paquin, 11, Best Supporting Actress in 1994 for The Piano
Patty Duke, 16, Best Supporting Actress in 1963 for The Miracle Worker
Timothy Hutton, 20, Best Supporting Actor in 1981 for Ordinary People
Marlee Matlin, 21, Best Actress in 1987 for Children of a Lesser God
Jennifer Lawrence, 22, Best Actress in 2013 for Silver Linings Playbook
Janet Gaynor, 22, Best Actress in 1929 for 7th Heaven, Street Angel, and Sunrise
Anne Baxter, 23, Best Supporting Actress in 1947 for The Razor’s Edge
Joan Fontaine, 24, Best Actress in 1942 for Suspicion
Teresa Wright, 24, Best Supporting Actress in 1943 for Mrs. Miniver
Goldie Hawn, 24, Best Supporting Actress in 1970 for Cactus Flower
Angelina Jolie, 24, Best Supporting Actress in 2000 for Girl, Interrupted
Audrey Hepburn, 24, Best Actress in 1954 for Roman Holiday
Jennifer Jones, 25, Best Actress in 1944 for The Song of Bernadette
Grace Kelly, 25, Best Actress in 1955 for The Country Girl
Jennifer Hudson, 25, Best Supporting Actress in 2007 for Dreamgirls
Hilary Swank, 25, Best Actress in 2000 for Boys Don’t Cry
Mikey Madison, 25, Best Actress in 2025 for Anora
Julie Christie, 26, Best Actress in 1966 for Darling
Liza Minnelli, 26, Best Actress in 1973 for Cabaret
Vivien Leigh, 26, Best Actress in 1940 for Gone With the Wind
Jodie Foster, 26, Best Actress in 1989 for The Accused
Gwyneth Paltrow, 26, Best Actress in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love
Brie Larson, 26, Best Actress in 2016 for Room
Katharine Hepburn, 26, Best Actress in 1934 for Morning Glory
Barbra Streisand, 26, Best Actress in 1969 for Funny Girl
Shirley Jones, 27, Best Supporting Actress in 1961 for Elmer Gantry
Alicia Vikander, 27, Best Supporting Actress in 2016 for The Danish Girl
Luise Rainer, 27, Best Actress in 1937 for The Great Ziegfeld
Sophia Loren, 27, Best Actress in 1962 for Two Women
Bette Davis, 27, Best Actress in 1936 for Dangerous
Luise Rainer, 28, Best Actress in 1938 for The Good Earth
Mary Steenburgen, 28, Best Supporting Actress in 1981 for Melvin and Howard
Joanne Woodward, 28, Best Actress in 1958 for The Three Faces of Eve
Norma Shearer, 28, Best Actress in 1930 for The Divorcee
Marisa Tomei, 28, Best Supporting Actress in 1993 for My Cousin Vinny
Miyoshi Umeki, 28, Best Supporting Actress in 1958 for Sayonara
Mira Sorvino, 28, Best Supporting Actress in 1996 for Mighty Aphrodite
Charlize Theron, 28, Best Actress in 2004 for Monster
Gloria Grahame, 28, Best Supporting Actress in 1953 for The Bad and the Beautiful
Sandy Dennis, 29, Best Supporting Actress in 1967 for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Elizabeth Taylor, 29, Best Actress in 1961 for BUtterfield 8
Emma Stone, 29, Best Actress in 2017 for La La Land
Kim Hunter, 29, Best Supporting Actress in 1952 for A Streetcar Named Desire
Cuba Gooding Jr., 29, Best Supporting Actor in 1997 for Jerry Maguire
Ginger Rogers, 29, Best Actress in 1941 for Kitty Foyle
Julie Andrews, 29, Best Actress in 1964 for Mary Poppins
Ingrid Bergman, 29, Best Actress in 1945 for Gaslight
Jodie Foster, 29, Best Actress in 1992 for The Silence of the Lambs
George Chakiris, 29, Best Supporting Actor in 1962 for West Side Story
Natalie Portman, 29, Best Actress in 2011 for Black Swan
Judy Holliday, 29, Best Actress in 1951 for Born Yesterday
Heath Ledger, 29, Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for The Dark Knight
Adrien Brody, 29, Best Actor in 2003 for The Pianist
