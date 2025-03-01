U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a tense showdown in the Oval Office on Friday—the likes of which many world leaders were able to watch unfold, thanks to the media being present with their cameras rolling. The pair, joined by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, interrupted each other repeatedly during a meeting initially intended to be about a key U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement.

“You don’t have the cards right now,” Trump told Zelensky in the exchange, referencing Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky responded with a point of his own: “We’re not playing cards.”

Trump made various other remarks about Zelensky and Ukraine’s current position, and the involvement the Biden Administration had in supplying support and funds to Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia. Zelensky remained steadfast on his point that a cease-fire agreement between Ukraine and Russia wouldn't be sufficient without security guarantees from the U.S., and that Putin cannot be trusted.

“You’re gambling with [the] lives of millions of people, you’re gambling with World War III and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to this country,” Trump told Zelensky.

Read More: Zelensky’s Oval Office Clash with Trump Draws Pride and Fear in Ukraine

Trump followed that up by saying: “Your men are brave, but they had our military. If you didn’t have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks.”

Shortly after the exchange, Trump canceled a planned press conference with Zelensky and cut off negotiations. He took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, where he wrote that Zelensky “is not ready for Peace if America is involved.”

“He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Trump said.

Following the Oval Office confrontation, many world leaders have spoken out, remarking upon what happened.

Some have reified their support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion. A few have supported Trump.

Zelensky has been posting on X (formerly Twitter) to thank the world leaders who have come to his defense on the platform. The Ukrainian leader will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday, and is still set to attend the already-planned emergency summit on Sunday, focusing on Ukraine and European security.

Here’s how world leaders have responded to the Oval Office showdown so far:

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reified the country’s support for Ukraine in a press conference with reporters soon after the exchange.

“We stand with Ukraine,” he said. “The people of Ukraine are fighting not just for their own national sovereignty, they are fighting for the international rule of law.”

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada will “continue to stand with Ukraine,”

“Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine,” he said, via a post on X. “For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all.”

Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine.



For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all.



Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 28, 2025

England

Zelensky has since arrived in England for a planned meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as a statement from Downing Street shared that Starmer still expresses “unwavering support for Ukraine.” Starmer reportedly spoke with both Trump—who he met in the Oval Office earlier this week—and Zelensky after the heated exchange.

European Commission

“Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people,” Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission—the executive branch of the European Union— said on social media. Addressing Zelensky, she said: “Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President.”

Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people.



Be strong, be brave, be fearless.

You are never alone, dear President @ZelenskyyUa.



We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 28, 2025

France

French President Emmanuel Macron posted in clear support of Ukraine, stating that those who continue to fight for Ukraine do so “for their dignity, their independence, their children, and the security of Europe.”

“There is an aggressor: Russia. There is a victim: Ukraine,” he said. “We were right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago - and to keep doing so.”

Germany

Several German leaders have come to Zelensky’s defense.

“Ukraine is not alone,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote in a statement posted to social media. “Germany together with our European allies stands united alongside Ukraine— and against the Russian aggression. Ukraine can build on unwavering support from Germany, Europe, and beyond.”

Germany's current Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the incoming Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, also voiced their support, on X.

“We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war,” Merz said.

Dear Volodymyr @zelenskyyua, we stand with #Ukraine in good and in testing times. We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war. (FM) — Friedrich Merz (@_FriedrichMerz) February 28, 2025

Hungary

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Orbán Viktor, notably broke away from many of his European counterparts and showcased his support for Trump:

“Strong men make peace, weak men make war,” he said in a post on X. “Today President @realDonaldTrump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest. Thank you, Mr. President!”

Strong men make peace, weak men make war.



Today President @realDonaldTrump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest. Thank you, Mr. President! — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) February 28, 2025

Ireland

Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland and Simon Harris, the Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister), both showed their support to Ukraine via X.

“Having visited Ukraine twice, I’ve seen the resilience and courage of its people,” said Martin, who met with Zelensky on Feb. 27. “Ireland stands with Ukraine.”

Ukraine is not to blame for this war brought about by Russia’s illegal invasion.



We stand with Ukraine. 🇺🇦 🇮🇪 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) February 28, 2025

Montenegro

Jakov Milatović, President of Montenegro, posted on X to show his support to Ukraine, tagging Zelensky. “Montenegro supports a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and stands with its people in their pursuit of peace,” he reaffirmed.

Slovak Republic

Former President of Slovakia, Zuzana Čaputová, who led the country until 2024, posted on X in support of Ukraine, stating that the people are “defending their right to live.”

“It’s that simple,” she said. “They deserve all the support they can get to defend this right and to live and prosper as a sovereign nation living in peace.”

Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who recently announced a new military aid package worth over $1 billion to Ukraine, said: “Ukraine, Spain stands with you.” The social media message was translated into Spanish and Ukrainian.

Ucrania, España está contigo.



Ukraine, Spain stands with you.



Україно, Іспанія з тобою. 🇺🇦 🇪🇸 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 28, 2025

Sweden

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson supported Ukraine on social media, writing that the country “stands with Ukraine.”

“You are not only fighting for your freedom but also for all of Europe’s,” he said.