Here’s What’s New on Netflix in March 2025

A mixture of new originals and beloved movies and TV shows will join Netflix in March.
Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated lifestyle series With Love, Meghan comes out on March 4. Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt’s big-budget Netflix original action movie The Electric State lands on March 14.
Anyone looking for a family movie may be pleased to hear that the 2014 rendition of Annie has arrived on the streaming platform.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March 2025—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in March 2025
March 1
The Potato Lab
March 3
Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 3)
March 4
Andrew Shulz: LIFE
With Love, Meghan
March 6
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black (Season 1, Part 2)
March 7
Chaos: The Manson Murders
Plankton: The Movie
March 10
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden
March 12
Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney
Temptation Island
March 14
The Electric State
March 17
CoComelon Lane (Season 4)
March 18
Bert Kreischer: Lucky
March 19
Twister: Caught in the Storm
March 20
The Residence
March 25
Chelsea Handler: The Feeling
March 26
Million Dollar Secret
March 27
Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure
Survival of the Thickest (Season 2)
March 28
The Life LIst
March 31
Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in March 2025
March 1
50 First Dates
Annie (2014)
Beginners
Black Hawk Down
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blood and Bone
Cell 211
Do the Right Thing
Friday
High-Rise
The Holiday
Ma
National Security
Next Friday
Pride & Prejudice
Runaway Jury
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Sicario
Ted
Vampires
Wedding Crashers
March 4
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of February 21, 2025
March 6
Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship
Power Rangers
March 14
Audrey
March 17
The Walking Dead: Dead City (Season 1)
March 18
Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 3-4
The Outrun
March 20
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
March 26
I Survived a Crime (Season 2)
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2025
March 1
21 Bridges
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
Aloha
Blended
Cinderella Man
Due Date
Free State of Jones
Green Lantern
In the Heart of the Sea
Inception
Legends of the Fall
Little
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Oblivion
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Seven Years in Tibet
Sixteen Candles
Stand by Me
Still Alice
The Angry Birds Movie
The Other Guys
March 2
Ravenous
March 15
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
March 16
A Walk Among the Tombstones
March 23
The Machine
March 24
Oldboy
March 25
No Escape
March 27
Happy! (Seasons 1-2)
March 30
Godzilla vs. Kong
Mad Max: Fury Road
March 31
The Windsors (Seasons 1-3)
