Here’s What’s New on Netflix in March 2025

A mixture of new originals and beloved movies and TV shows will join Netflix in March.

Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated lifestyle series With Love, Meghan comes out on March 4. Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt’s big-budget Netflix original action movie The Electric State lands on March 14.

Anyone looking for a family movie may be pleased to hear that the 2014 rendition of Annie has arrived on the streaming platform.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March 2025—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in March 2025

March 1

The Potato Lab

March 3

Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 3)

March 4

Andrew Shulz: LIFE

With Love, Meghan

March 6

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black (Season 1, Part 2)

March 7

Chaos: The Manson Murders

Plankton: The Movie

March 10

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

March 12

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney

Temptation Island

March 14

The Electric State

The Electric State stars Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle and Chris Pratt as Keats. Paul Abell/Netflix

March 17

CoComelon Lane (Season 4)

March 18

Bert Kreischer: Lucky

March 19

Twister: Caught in the Storm

March 20

The Residence

Edwina Findley as Sheila Cannon and Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp in The Residence. Jessica Brooks/Netflix

March 25

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling

March 26

Million Dollar Secret

March 27

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure

Survival of the Thickest (Season 2)

March 28

The Life LIst

March 31

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in March 2025

March 1

50 First Dates

Annie (2014)

Beginners

Black Hawk Down

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood and Bone

Cell 211

Do the Right Thing

Friday

High-Rise

The Holiday

Ma

National Security

Next Friday

Pride & Prejudice

Runaway Jury

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Sicario

Ted

Vampires

Wedding Crashers

March 4

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of February 21, 2025

March 6

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship

Power Rangers

March 14

Audrey

March 17

The Walking Dead: Dead City (Season 1)

March 18

Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 3-4

The Outrun

March 20

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

March 26

I Survived a Crime (Season 2)

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2025

March 1

21 Bridges

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

Aloha

Blended

Cinderella Man

Due Date

Free State of Jones

Green Lantern

In the Heart of the Sea

Inception

Legends of the Fall

Little

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Seven Years in Tibet

Sixteen Candles

Stand by Me

Still Alice

The Angry Birds Movie

The Other Guys

March 2

Ravenous

March 15

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

March 16

A Walk Among the Tombstones

March 23

The Machine

March 24

Oldboy

March 25

No Escape

March 27

Happy! (Seasons 1-2)

March 30

Godzilla vs. Kong

Mad Max: Fury Road

March 31

The Windsors (Seasons 1-3)