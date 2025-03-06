The Case for Returning U.S. Public Lands to Indigenous People

Public lands are responsible for over 20% of U.S. annual carbon emissions thanks to countless oil and gas leases across millions of acres of land and waterways, in addition to many other kinds of industrial leases. Returning those lands to Indigenous Peoples could eventually return them to being a net carbon sink—ecosystems that absorb more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than they release—by massively reducing industrial extraction and increasing protection and restoration. This can be done while preserving the ability of all people to have access to healthy relationships with the land.

Nobody proposes that Indigenous management will always be perfect, or that every extractive practice will automatically cease. However, there is more than sufficient evidence that the land, and all those who value and depend on its well-being, would benefit immensely from its return. I’ve seen it personally, as an enrolled tribal member of the Caddo Nation and a descendant of the Delaware Nation, and in my work as a wilderness ranger. Year after year, I’ve been frustrated watching the government deny our department the funds we need to fully serve our duties to the land and public because it’s at the bottom of their priority list. I was taught by my Indigenous elders that nothing is more important than caring for the land; not just because the land also cares for us, but because we are part of the land and our identities are rooted within it.