U.S. consumers have been encouraged to participate in a 24-hour buying boycott today, targeting all economic activity—especially major retailers—as a way to show politicians that everyday consumers can control the economy.

The blackout was organized by The People’s Union USA and is the movement’s first action, described as “a symbolic start to economic resistance, a day where we show corporations and politicians that we control the economy,” per the group’s website.

Consumers wishing to participate were instructed to not shop online, or in-store, and not to spend money on gas and fast food. They were also advised not to use their credit or debit cards for non-essential spending. The People’s Union USA website made a point of noting that consumers can buy “necessary” essentials including food and medicine, while maintaining the key aim of supporting small, local businesses.

Here’s everything to know about the movement behind the "economic blackout."

What is The People’s Union USA?

The People’s Union USA is a “movement of people” organized to show consumers that they are “stronger together,” according to the group’s website.

“If you believe in taking back power, breaking free from economic control, and building a future where the people ‘not corporations’ decide the direction of this country, then join us today,” the website reads in a call to action.

The People’s Union USA has also planned more 24-hour boycotts in March and April, as well as specific and targeted boycotts in later months, including an Amazon-focused boycott in early March, a Néstle-centric boycott in late March, and a Walmart-aimed boycott in April.

The movement has reportedly fundraised over $80,000 as of Friday morning, according to the GoFundMe page linked on its website. The People’s Union says the money will go to “legal fees, organization development, web development, outreach, marketing, event organization, and more.” On the “Your Donations” tab of the movement’s website, they break down their expenses so far.

The group’s goal is to “unionize the people,” which would eventually include establishing a nonprofit organization and legal representation, and organizing membership in order to “establish the infrastructure necessary for a functioning nationwide union or citizens.”

Is The People's Union USA affiliated with a political party?

The movement specifies on its website that it is not affiliated with any political party, but rather aims to “transcend political labels.”

"We are a movement for ALL people, regardless of race, gender, religion, or political affiliation,” the movement states on its Frequently Asked Questions page. “We fight for fairness, economic justice, and real systemic change, something neither party has prioritized.”

Though they are not affiliated with a political party, they still have political stances publicized online.

Under a question about whether they support diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), which has come under fire by the Trump Administration, the movement reiterated their firm support.

“We stand firmly for equality and freedom for ALL people, regardless of race, gender, background, or identity,” their position reads. “The idea that companies and institutions should abandon diversity and inclusivity is regressive and unacceptable.”

Other political stances on the website include advocating for no more federal income taxes for American citizens, making basic goods affordable, term limits for Congress, universal free healthcare, and more.

They also state that they are not against any one specific individual—President Donald Trump and new DOGE Administrator Elon Musk included: “This movement is not about one person… Our focus is systemic change, not political drama.”

Who is the founder of The People's Union USA?

The People’s Union USA was founded by John Schwarz, according to its website, a Queens-born musician and meditation teacher.

“I am not a politician. I am not a corporate backed activist,” he said in his bio. “I am just a man who has lived through struggle, seen the truth, and decided to do something about it.”

Schwarz describes the struggle throughout his life, and how that showed him that “the system wasn’t built for people like ‘him.’”

“It didn’t matter what religion, spiritual belief, or political affiliation someone had,” his bio reads. “The system is designed to keep all of us trapped.”

When was The People's Union USA founded?

The People’s Union does not have a founding date on its website, but Schwarz began posting about his idea for the movement and the economic boycott in late January and early February, 2025.

“The People’s Union is here and our website is live.” Schwarz said in an Instagram post on Feb. 5. “This is no longer just a moment, this is truly a revolution of the people.”