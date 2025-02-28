At this year’s Oscars, indie films will be glamorously celebrated. From Anora to The Brutalist to Conclave, we exist in an industry that savors provocative, norm-defying storylines. But as Anora’s critically acclaimed director Sean Baker lamented at the Spirit Awards recently, the model that delivers so many golden statues is gilded and cracking.

With recent political and economic pressures, powerful decision makers have retreated to “safety” and greenlight proven franchises. But often, these decisions result in the kind of formulaic narratives fans bemoan—even among the most dedicated franchise fans. Indie film, by contrast, has always been the breeding ground for creative expression and societal progression. Such projects have become synonymous with “purpose-driven” storytelling—stories that don’t just entertain but illuminate diverse voices and untold truths, challenging and expanding our understanding of the world.

Consider this year’s celebrated independent nominees: a sex worker fighting for autonomy, a refugee seeking a future in a promised land, a Cardinal reckoning his faith amidst scandals. These are not conventional Hollywood protagonists. But this trend of celebrating ground-breaking characters isn’t new. Every Best Picture winner of the last decade has been purpose-driven—whether exposing systemic injustice (12 Years A Slave, Spotlight, Oppenheimer) or capturing underrepresented experiences (Moonlight, Birdman, Green Book, Parasite, Nomadland, CODA, Everything Everywhere All At Once). These films don’t just entertain—they provoke, challenge, and redefine culture. And they’re great business: seven of the ten highest-grossing domestic films last year were purpose-driven, and 54% were led or co-led by women, underscoring that diverse casts yield better commercial results as analysts suspect it widens their audience appeal. Daring, inclusive, thought-provoking storytelling isn’t just for show—it’s good show business.

Yet the indie film industry is in existential limbo. The pandemic’s aftershocks and a fractured distribution model have made the sustainability—or even possibility—of a filmmaking career incredibly challenging.

Add to this a deafening media landscape where every voice thinks it’s worthy of attention, misinformation spreads unchecked, and trust in institutions erodes. In this fractured reality, audiences may be exhausted but every human still needs truth, for stories that inspire, for narratives that unite through identification rather than division.

Cinema may not save the world but it can change it. So often, cultural shifts precede policy changes. And when we remember how much of traditional media exported worldwide comes from the United States, our aperture of responsibility widens. Purpose-driven storytelling isn’t an indulgence—it’s an imperative. And if indie film is to survive, it needs a new model—one that learns from the most successful creative movements in history.

The best stories are first delicious, then nutritious. Indeed, vitamins go down easier with ice cream. The most enduring films don’t just say something—they do something. They entertain, captivate, and transport before they teach, challenge, or inspire.

But to be able to do so, indie films need new financial models. An Oscar-winning producer once told me, “The secret to a good film is the script; the secret to a successful film is coming in under budget.” The shuttering of Participant Media left a void, but it also sparked a wave of new purpose-driven studios and funding models. Groups like the recently launched Elevate Studios are funding projects that might have otherwise struggled for backing. These new entrants function like venture capitalists in the tech world, providing patient capital (often, with lower hurdles) that aren’t shackled to short-term returns. In doing so, they bridge the gap between commercial viability and cultural impact. Further, indie films can enable younger filmmakers to more safely test their muster en route to larger-budgeted films, should they aspire. For many investors, backing indies can make “unsafe” bets safer.

The dominance of once-deemed “safe” bets based on mainstream culture is dead. There isn’t a single actor today who can guarantee a global box office hit anymore, and only a handful of directors—like a personal favorite, Christopher Nolan—still command that pull. The greatest Hollywood properties started niche. Lest we forget, some of the most lucrative creative franchises in history—Marvel and Pokémon—started as comic books and video game properties before exploding into global powerhouses. These smaller but intensely loyal, engaged, and evangelizing communities can drive word-of-mouth buzz, offset marketing costs, and fuel a film’s success. These superfans have always commanded a disproportionate sum of influence. For instance, just 11% of moviegoers go to the cinema once a month or more. But these frequent moviegoers account for 48% of all tickets sold in the U.S. and Canada.

These audiences aren’t just more loyal–they’re more influential. Their preferred engagement platforms—from Reddit to Discord to Patreon to WhatNot—enable creatives who may not boast Marvel-level marketing budgets to drive real commercial results. Even major media players are recognizing the shift. Platforms like Clear Channel are devoting billboard space and airtime to purpose-driven storytelling, and this cycle’s Grammy Awards dedicated coveted primetime real estate to support local causes in Los Angeles, featuring artists and celebrities who are championing social impact.

In a world hungry for inspiration, struggling for the truth, and bemoaning the monotonous drumbeat of sequel-on-sequel, we have an opportunity to tell bold, courageous stories—stories that unite us, challenge us, and push us towards expanded possibilities. And if we’re going to fix the divides that plague our society, we might as well start by understanding each other. I’m not implying that all art needs to do everything. But for every time we retreat to making art based on our past or past performance, let’s try to also make art on purpose.