Why Consumers Are Planning an ‘Economic Blackout’ on Feb. 28

U.S. consumers are being encouraged to abstain from purchasing any non-essential goods on Feb. 28 as part of a 24-hour buying blackout that aims to showcase the economic power of everyday people.

The push for the day of action comes from The People's Union USA, a movement advocating for “economic resistance, government accountability, and corporate reform.” The group identifies as a nonpartisan entity and a “movement for all.”

“February 28 is a symbolic start to economic resistance, a day where we show corporations and politicians that we control the economy,” reads a note on the organization’s website.

The initiative arrives as consumers are growing weary of rising prices on goods and services.

In 2022 alone, the price of food shot up by nearly 10% year-over-year, faster than any year since 1979, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA.) While inflation has since slowed, families are still being affected by supply chain issues, other inflationary pressures, and even the looming threat of tariffs against countries such as China, Mexico, and Canada—which could raise prices for consumers. In fact, inflation expectations are expected to reach 4.3%, according to a University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey.

Here’s what to know about the planned economic blackout.

What stores are people boycotting?

Those interested in participating in the economic blackout are specifically being asked to avoid spending any money on fast food, gas, or making purchases at major retailers. The organization says exceptions can be made for the purchase of necessary goods such as food, medicine, or emergency supplies.

The economic blackout appears to specifically be targeting mega corporations, citing stores like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy. But consumers are encouraged to stop shopping overall.

Participants are also encouraged to take the day off work, if they can “safely” do so, according to an Instagram post belonging to John Schwarz, founder of The People’s Union USA.

What does this have to do with DEI?

While the People’s Union USA says it stands firmly with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and calls rollbacks to such initiatives “regressive and unacceptable,” Friday’s economic blackout has nothing to do with DEI.

However, there are other boycotts happening that are focused on companies such as Target, which announced in January that it would rollback its DEI goals. The corporation is one of several major retailers who decided it would do so after President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order looking to end all DEI at the federal level.

Where can you shop instead?

Per People Union USA’s website: “If you must spend, ONLY support small, local businesses.”