How to Watch Trump’s Address to Joint Session of Congress

President Donald Trump is set to make a highly-anticipated speech at a joint session of Congress.

The address to members of Congress will be Trump’s first since he was sworn in as President for the second time on Jan. 20. Presidents typically address a joint session of Congress soon after they take office and use it as an opportunity to go over their agenda.

Trump began making moves on his agenda quickly after he was sworn in, signing a number of Executive Orders on his first day in office, including one withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO) and another that aimed to redefine birthright citizenship (the latter has been blocked by multiple judges).

When Trump addressed a joint session of Congress during his first term in 2017, he discussed his plans to revamp the country’s healthcare system and tax code. While Trump’s tax cuts were later enacted, his attempt to end the Affordable Care Act failed.

When is President Trump's joint session of Congress address?

Trump will address a joint session of Congress on March 4.

In a Jan. 25 post shared on X, Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said: “It is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite President Donald Trump to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, to share his America First vision for our future.” Johnson also shared a letter of the invite.

Where is the joint session of Congress taking place?

Trump will address members of Congress in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

How can I watch Trump's address to the joint session of Congress?

You can watch Trump’s address live on C-SPAN. Many radio stations and broadcast networks will also be airing or streaming Trump’s address live, including CBS News and CNN.

Trump’s speech is reportedly set to begin at around 9 p.m. ET, but some news networks and outlets will start live coverage and analysis hours earlier.