Remembering Gene Hackman’s Most Notable Films

LOS ANGELES — Gene Hackman, the two-time Oscar-winning actor, has been found dead in his New Mexico home.
Authorities have opened an investigation into how Hackman, his wife and their dog died, though have said no foul play is suspected.
One of the 20th century's greatest actors, Hackman's career spanned more than 40 years and a variety of roles, from tough-guy parts to comedic turns, playing heroes, villains and one iconic sports coach in ways that captivated audiences.
Here's a list of notable Hackman films:
1961 — Mad Dog Coll (debut)
1964 — Lilith
1966 — Hawaii
1967 — Bonnie and Clyde (Academy Award nomination, supporting actor)
1969 — The Gypsy Moths, Downhill Racer, and I Never Sang for My Father (Academy nomination, supporting actor)
1971 — The French Connection (as "Popeye" Doyle, best actor Academy Award win)
1972 — Prime Cut, Cisco Pike, and The Poseidon Adventure
1974 — The Conversation and Young Frankenstein (cameo)
1975 — The French Connection II and Lucky Lady
1978 — Superman (as Lex Luthor)
1980 — Superman II
1981 — Reds
1983 — Superman III
1986 — Hoosiers
1987 — No Way Out and Superman IV
1988 — Mississippi Burning (best actor Academy Award nomination)
1992 — Unforgiven (Academy Award win for supporting actor)
1993 — The Firm
1995 — Crimson Tide and Get Shorty
1996 — The Birdcage, The Chamber, and Extreme Measures
1997 — Absolute Power
1998 — Twilight and Enemy of the State
2000 — Under Suspicion and The Replacements
2001 — The Mexican, Heist, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Behind Enemy Lines
2003 — Runaway Jury
2004 — Welcome to Mooseport
