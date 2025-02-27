A seemingly artificial-intelligence-generated video posted to President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account late Tuesday shows images of what appears to be decimated Gaza streets and neighborhoods replaced with images of beach hotels, dancing women, and shops selling gold over a pulsating soundtrack.

Trump’s proposal to develop Gaza’s Mediterranean coast into a Riviera replete with luxury casinos and resorts has been heavily criticized in the Middle East.

The song lyrics, in English, appear intended to appeal to Palestinians, many thousands of which would be displaced by the plan and are absolutely opposed to it.

“Donald’s coming to set you free,” the song says.

The video depicts presidential adviser Elon Musk throwing money in the air and closes with a photoshopped image of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reclining poolside and sipping brightly colored drinks.