Imran Khan is the founder of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and served as the 19th prime minister of Pakistan from August 2018 until April 2022. In jail since 2023, he has been facing several court cases charging him with offenses ranging from corruption to misuse of power. He denies the accusations.

As we settle into 2025, I reflect on what has been one of the most tumultuous and testing periods in Pakistan’s history. From my confinement in a solitary cell, I witness the heartbreaking reality of a nation gripped by authoritarian rule. Yet, despite everything, I remain steadfast in my belief in the resilience of the Pakistani people and their unwavering commitment to justice.

The politically motivated charges against me are nothing more than an attempt to silence my fight for democracy. But this struggle is not about me alone. The erosion of democracy in Pakistan has far-reaching consequences. A destabilized Pakistan threatens regional security, disrupts trade, and weakens global democratic values. The world must recognize the urgency of this crisis—not just for Pakistan’s future, but for the stability of South Asia and beyond.

The suppression of democratic voices in a country as pivotal to regional and indeed global security as Pakistan sets a dangerous precedent, one that should concern all who believe in free and fair governance.

This past year has brought unprecedented oppression. The brutal crackdown on my political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and its supporters has shocked the world. International rights groups and the U.N. have documented arbitrary detentions, and politically driven trials in military courts. To date, 103 PTI workers and office bearers have been convicted in these courts—a blatant violation of Pakistan’s commitments under international human rights conventions, such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights or ICCPR. The international community, including the EU, U.K., and U.S., has voiced concerns over these trials.

These issues affect ordinary Pakistanis. Pakistan risks losing its preferential trade status with the EU, a move that would devastate our economy, particularly the textile sector. Yet, those in power in Pakistan continue down their reckless path, jeopardising Pakistan’s standing with fabricated narratives and baseless propaganda about me and my fellow PTI party workers.

The world must also pay attention because, as democracy is eroded internally in Pakistan, terrorism has surged in regions such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. This has not happened by accident, nor is it simply chance.

Rather than addressing these critical security threats, the Pakistani military’s resources have been diverted to a campaign of vengeance against political opponents such as PTI. The judiciary, instead of being a bulwark for justice, has been reduced to what I view as a tool of political persecution. Anti-terrorism courts are now filled with PTI supporters facing absurd charges.

Homes have been raided, families have been terrorised, and even women and children have not been spared from this brutal repression. Our social media volunteers, supporters in the diaspora, and activists have had their families harassed and abducted, all in an effort to silence dissent. My party has documented 12 supporters killed by security services during anti-government protests in Islamabad in late November.

Despite my concerns about the country’s leadership, including about the allegations of fraud in the election that brought it to power, I authorised PTI’s leadership to engage in talks with the current government to prevent further violence and human rights abuses.

Our agenda was clear: a judicial commission to investigate attacks on PTI party workers and unarmed protesters. We also demanded the release of all political prisoners.

In response, I was offered house arrest in exchange for ambiguous “political space” for PTI, but I rejected this outright.

Meanwhile, Parliament has been reduced to what me and my party views as a rubber stamp for authoritarian policies. Legislation aimed at curbing judicial independence, suppressing free speech, and criminalising dissent has been pushed through without debate. Political disagreement is now labelled as “anti-state” activity, punishable by forced disappearances and draconian anti-terror laws. The last vestiges of democracy in Pakistan have been all but erased.

Beyond Parliament, it is also imperative that Pakistan’s Army Chief Syed Asim Munir acknowledges and respects the constitutional boundaries of the military. Only by doing so can Pakistan thrive under a true democratic system—one that is chosen by the people, for the people. History has shown that dictatorships in Pakistan are fleeting, but the damage they inflict lingers for generations, outlasting all those who impose them. The future of our nation depends on upholding democracy, not suppressing it.

Yet, despite these dark times, the people of Pakistan have never been more awake or aware. They see through the lies, and their determination gives me hope. The fight for justice and dignity is not an easy one, but it is one worth waging. I firmly believe that truth will prevail. Together, we will rebuild a Pakistan where citizens’ rights are protected and democracy is restored.

Outside Pakistan, the world is also at a crossroads. As global challenges—from conflict to economic instability—intensify, the need for strong and principled leadership has never been greater. It is in this context that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Donald J. Trump on his historic inauguration in January. His remarkable political comeback is a testament to resilience and the will of the people.

During his first tenure, the United States and Pakistan enjoyed a strong working relationship built on mutual respect. As he settles into office again, we look forward to his administration reaffirming its commitment to democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law—particularly in regions where authoritarianism threatens to undermine these values. A democratic and stable Pakistan is in the interest of the international community, and we will continue to push for that balance to be restored.

Additionally, I encourage his administration to strengthen economic partnerships that create opportunities for nations like Pakistan to build self-sustaining economies. Fair trade policies, investment in critical sectors, and a commitment to regional stability will foster prosperity and help prevent the conditions that lead to conflict and extremism. I remain hopeful that this new chapter in U.S. leadership will bring meaningful engagement in these critical areas and contribute to fostering significant peace and progress.

As we move forward, I remain resolute in my vision for Pakistan—a nation built on justice, opportunity, and equality. The road ahead will be difficult, but I have no doubt that the people of Pakistan, united in their resolve, will overcome these challenges. Together, we will build a brighter future for generations to come.