The sun will appear to set later in the evening for most people in the U.S. soon, thanks to the start of Daylight Saving Time. The practice continues to spark controversy and debate—most countries around the world don’t participate in it, and critics argue that it can disrupt our sleep and negatively impact our health. Some U.S. politicians have even tried to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, and many Americans have expressed support for putting a stop to changing the clocks twice a year.

Here’s your 2025 guide to Daylight Saving Time, telling you everything you need to know.

When do the clocks go forward in March 2025?

In the parts of the U.S. that practice it, Daylight Saving Time starts on the second Sunday in March. Clocks will move forward by one hour on March 9. At 2 a.m. local time that day, the time will jump to 3 a.m.

How does Daylight Saving Time work?

Daylight Saving Time starts in the spring, causing one hour of sunlight to be moved from the morning to the evening. The practice is intended to give people the opportunity to take advantage of the daylight during months when the weather is typically warmer.

On the first Sunday in November, clocks go back one hour at 2 a.m. That means the sun will appear to rise and set a little earlier during months when the weather is typically colder.

Who participates in Daylight Saving Time?

About one third of the countries in the world participate in Daylight Saving Time, though the day that it starts can vary by region, according to the Pew Research Center. Most of those countries are in Europe, and parts of the U.S. and Canada practice it too, as do Latin America and the Caribbean.

Hawaii and most of Arizona don’t observe Daylight Saving Time. Some U.S. territories also don’t observe it: American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

What has President Donald Trump said about Daylight Saving Time?

In December 2024, Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the “Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time,” calling the practice “inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation.” While the President has signed several Executive Orders within his first month in office, he has yet to make moves on that pledge.