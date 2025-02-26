As the Trump Administration sets out to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government and private sector, a number of major companies have joined in the effort. Some others, however, have decidedly not.

While companies like Google, Amazon, Meta, and some Wall Street banks have reversed course on DEI-related policies and pledges—many of which were made in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter Movement in 2020—others, like Pinterest, have expressed caution over how the Trump-led backlash against DEI could impact their business.

Still, others see an abrupt shift away from DEI to be short-sighted.

On Tuesday, Apple shareholders rejected a proposal to abolish its DEI initiatives, after the company’s board of directors made the case that ditching its DEI programs would “restrict Apple’s ability to manage its own ordinary business operations, people and teams, and business strategies.” And earlier Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi told the Financial Times, “We think that building an employment group that is diverse, that is global, that thinks about all aspects of the business, that’s positive—that’s just good business,” although the company is adjusting its DEI-based executive pay incentives.

Here are some of the major companies that are resisting attacks on their DEI initiatives:

Apple

Apple became the latest major company to reject a shareholder proposal asking the company to abolish its diversity and inclusion programs, policies, departments, and goals. The bid was drafted by conservative think-tank National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR), which has submitted a number of DEI-related proposals to companies even before President Donald Trump’s second term began.

The proposal argued that corporate DEI programs expose the company to potential litigation, citing a 2023 Supreme Court ruling that reversed affirmative action in college admissions. But investors at Apple’s annual shareholder meeting on Feb. 25 rejected the measure, with 97% of votes cast against it.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who met with Trump last week, said at the meeting that Apple has never had quotas or targets. However, he added that the company may have to make adjustments “as the legal landscape around these issues evolves,” according to Bloomberg News.

Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s has never shied away from social activism—with campaigns around marijuana legalization, racial justice, and LGBTQ+ pride. Unsurprisingly, when it comes to DEI, the ice cream company told CNBC that it has no plans to roll back or slash its efforts.

“We believe that companies that timidly bow to the current political climate by attempting to turn back the clock will become increasingly uncompetitive in the marketplace and will ultimately be judged as having been on the wrong side of history,” the company said in a statement.

Ben & Jerry’s recently accused its parent company Unilever of trying to mandate its silence on Trump. The company is suing Unilever for allegedly threatening to “dismantle” Ben & Jerry’s independent board and stifling its social activism.

Costco

Last month, the board of directors for Costco Wholesale unanimously opposed a proposal filed by NCPPR, which asked the wholesaler to report the risks of maintaining its DEI policies.

“Our Board has considered this proposal and believes that our commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect and inclusion is appropriate and necessary,” Costco’s board wrote in its recommendation to shareholders, who would vote on the proposal. “Our efforts at diversity, equity and inclusion remind and reinforce with everyone at our Company the importance of creating opportunities for all. We believe that these efforts enhance our capacity to attract and retain employees who will help our business succeed.” The board added that its DEI policies are legally appropriate.

Shareholders voted against the proposal at Costco’s annual shareholder meeting on Jan. 23, with 98% votes cast against it.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines maintained its line on DEI efforts last month. “DEI is about talent, and that’s been our focus,” Delta chief external affairs officer Peter Carter reportedly said on an earnings call in January. “We are steadfast in our commitment because we think they are actually critical to our business.”

Francesca’s

Clothing retailer Francesca’s affirmed its commitment to DEI in a LinkedIn post earlier this month. “DEI is not an abbreviation—it’s a Human Strategy, and respect and inclusion are good for business,” the post said. “At Francesca’s, we’ve built a culture where employees feel free to be you in all senses,” CEO Andrew Clarke said in an accompanying video. He added that as an openly gay CEO, he has faced prejudice, discrimination, and “even lost a job” over his identity. DEI is “not just part of the strategy,” Clarke said in the video. “It’s the human strategy.”

Clarke told CNBC that DEI was critical to the company’s rebound after filing for bankruptcy in 2020.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon reaffirmed the bank’s support of DEI in a Feb. 24 interview with CNBC. The bank—the largest in the U.S.—will continue its outreach to Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, veteran, and disabled communities, Dimon said.

Dimon’s comments came after the bank’s latest annual filing earlier this month noted that it “has been and expects that it will continue to be criticized by activists, politicians and other members of the public concerning business practices or positions taken by JPMorgan Chase with respect to matters of public policy (such as diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives).”

Lush

Cosmetics company Lush wanted its message on DEI to be heard—and smelled—putting out three new bath bombs named Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Hilary Jones, global ethics director at Lush, told ADWEEK that the company is “not going to roll back on anything, and we wanted to make sure that we were visible in not rolling back.”

The company, known for its colorful soaps with quirky names, has long been vocal about social issues: it launched a soap in the early 2000s called “Gay is Okay” and in 2014 supported its employees who staged a protest over police brutality at the Mall of America. After a complaint about the protest was posted on the company’s corporate page, Lush responded: “We are a campaigning company, and we support the right to free speech and peaceful protest. Standing in solidarity of fairness, justice and equality for all, regardless of gender, race, age, sexuality, and religion—this is something that as a business we do wholeheartedly believe in.”

Microsoft

Microsoft has not made any moves to repeal its DEI policies, according to Bloomberg Law. The company’s chief diversity officer Lindsay-Rae McIntyre put forward the business case for supporting diversity and inclusion practices in a Dec. 20 LinkedIn post.

“I’m thinking about the importance of continuing our diversity and inclusion work, expanding empathy, and anticipating the needs of all our stakeholders, both within Microsoft and beyond,” she wrote. “A workforce strengthened by many perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds is critical to our innovation.”

Patagonia

Patagonia told CNBC that it will not scale back its DEI policies. “We stand firm in support of our justice, equity and antiracism policies and practices,” the outdoor apparel company said in a statement.

The company has been well known for its activism around climate issues. “We know that when we come together and push back, we can win,” Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert recently wrote in TIME, arguing against the Trump Administration leasing or selling 640 million acres of public lands. “As we have for decades before,” Gellert wrote, “Patagonia will mobilize our community and use our position as a business and supporter of grassroots conservation groups to protect public land and water regardless of who is in the White House.”