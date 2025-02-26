The Harsh Truth About Disability Inclusion

My biggest fear is that I will never see true disability inclusion in my lifetime. Dare I say it—my biggest fear is that none of us will.

For years, disability advocates have fought to break down barriers, to be seen, valued, and included—not as a charity case, not as a box to be ticked, but as equal contributors to society. Yet, despite progress, recent global shifts in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies are undoing critical steps forward. In some cases, these policies have been misunderstood, misapplied, and now, weaponized against us.

Recent statements and policy changes in the United States are fueling a dangerous and discriminatory narrative—one that threatens to erase decades of progress for disabled individuals. If major economies like America’s begin to roll back DEI commitments, the impact will be felt globally.

As a Paralympian, disability advocate, and consultant, I, like so many others, am exhausted from fighting the same battles over and over again. We shouldn’t have to constantly prove our worth. The numbers already speak for themselves: There are 8 billion people on this planet. More than 1.3 billion of them are disabled.

We are not a minority.

When DEI policies were first introduced, they were meant to level the playing field—to recognize marginalized communities and create opportunities that had long been denied. But somewhere along the way, the process became diluted. Instead of meaningful, long-term change, many organizations chose a checklist approach: hire a disabled employee, showcase their story in marketing campaigns, enter an industry award, and call it progress.

I know this all too well—because I have been that photo opportunity.

I have been invited to events, featured in marketing materials, and asked to speak on panels—only to realize that no real systemic change was happening behind the scenes. My presence was being used to signal progress when, in reality, the same barriers remained for disabled employees, customers, and communities. It’s a deeply frustrating and disheartening experience.

Read More: How I Came to Love My Bionic Hand

But not all organizations get it wrong. There are companies, institutions, and leaders who are doing the work—who have committed to making accessibility an ingrained part of their policies and culture. These are the organizations we should be championing—their methods, their stories, and their successes. They prove that true inclusion is possible, but only when it is done right.

Disability remains shrouded in stigma. The perception that disabled people are “less capable” or that accessibility is a burden rather than a right is still deeply ingrained in many aspects of society. And the worst part? It’s incredibly hurtful.

When I walk into a room, I know that some people will see my disability first. They will make assumptions about what I can and can’t do before I even open my mouth. This isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s exhausting. People with disabilities shouldn’t have to prove their worth over and over again.

Read More: I’m a Disabled Woman. Is That My Brand?

A society that only values people based on their ability to conform is a society that fails us all. When we devalue people with disabilities, we are setting a dangerous precedent—one that says some lives are worth more than others.

People with disabilities have always added value to workplaces, communities, and industries.

We are problem-solvers, innovators, and leaders—because we’ve had to be. We navigate inaccessible systems daily, adapting in ways that others never have to think about. According to a 2018 Accenture study, companies that excel in disability inclusion see 28% higher revenue, 30% higher profit margins, and two times the net income compared to peers. A 2020 study from the U.S. Department of Labor also noted that employees with disabilities tend to have higher retention rates, reducing costly turnover and improving workplace stability. The business case for disability inclusion couldn’t be clearer.

We don’t need special treatment. We just want equal access to the same world—one that initially wasn’t designed with us in mind, but one that can be redesigned for all.

I hope that’s not too much to ask.