MADRID — Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales was found guilty of sexually assaulting player Jenni Hermoso on Thursday for kissing her after the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.

He was fined more than 10,000 euros ($10,400) in Audiencia Nacional court.

Rubiales was cleared of the charge of coercion for trying to downplay the kiss on the lips of Hermoso during the awards ceremony after the final in Sydney. The kiss sparked outrage in Spain and marred the celebrations of Spain’s first Women's World Cup title.

Rubiales said Hermoso consented to the kiss but she denied it.

Three other former Spanish federation members accused of coercion — former women’s team coach Jorge Vilda, sports director of the men’s team Albert Luque, and head of marketing Ruben Rivera — also were cleared of the charge of coercion.