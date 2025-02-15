The Best Saturday Night Live Hosts of All Time

In honor of Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary, we’re celebrating those hosts that are more than ready for primetime. But what makes someone one of the best SNL hosts of all time? For starters, the term “best” is subjective so this list is not one size fits all. It includes award-winning actors, charismatic athletes, and former SNL cast members. Though, probably not as many as some fans would hope. Sorry to Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, and Martin Short, but we had to be selective when it came to picking those who already have an edge on their competition.

The list features multiple Five-Timers Club members, those who have hosted SNL five times or more in its five-decade run, but also a few one-timers whose talents were just too hard to deny. Seriously, why hasn’t Donald Glover been back to host since 2018? There are some undeniably funny people on here, like Melissa McCarthy, while others earned their spot by surprising viewers with their impeccable comic timing. We’re looking at you Adam Driver!

It should be noted that there were a few recent hosts that we loved, but felt they didn’t yet have the body of work to earn them a spot on the list just yet. However, we look forward to seeing what Aubrey Plaza, Ariana Grande, and Pedro Pascal do the next time they stop by Studio 8H. So from Alec Baldwin to Kristen Wiig, these are the 27 SNL hosts that never seem to disappoint.

Alec Baldwin

With 17 hosting gigs under his belt and one Emmy win, Alec Baldwin holds the honor of being the person who’s hosted the most times in SNL history. (By the way, this doesn’t count the nearly 60 times he’s popped up on the show to play President Donald Trump and other recurring characters.) Between 1990 and 2017, he made people laugh with iconic sketches like “Schweddy Balls” and the Glengarry Glen Ross Christmas-themed parody “always be cobbling.” Over the years, he’s become a contentious Hollywood figure off screen, and was even part of a notable SNL controversy back in the ’90s having appeared in a sketch that some argued made light of pedophilia. But Lorne Michaels keeps inviting Baldwin back for a reason. No matter what people think about him personally, he’s always been able to make them laugh.

Charles Barkley

Sure, in the four times former NBA superstar and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley has hosted SNL he has spent a lot of time looking at the cue cards. But there’s something endearing about how out of place he seems in the sketch setting. His natural charisma, charm, and outspokenness makes up for what he may lack in acting abilities. Whether he’s playing a tutor at a homework hotline or an inmate trying to scare some students straight, it’s hard not to enjoy watching him do whatever it is he’s doing. Barkley may not be the GOAT, but, hands down, he’s one of the greatest athletes to host SNL.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore first hosted SNL in 1982, not long after she had become a household name with E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial. At just seven years old, she became the youngest person to ever host SNL—a record she still holds—and proved that she had a knack for comedy that was well beyond her years. (The cold open featured a pigtailed Barrymore poking fun at then-SNL producer Dick Ebersol for banning Andy Kaufman.) She would return to host five more times in 1999, 2001 (notably the same week the studio had an anthrax scare), 2004, 2007, and 2009. Whether she was playing an overzealous Banana Republic salesperson, an awkward party magician or Abigail Breslin on The Dakota Fanning Show, she never seemed afraid to get weird with it. The best example of this might be the time she took a dip in the hot tub with The Love-ahs.

Candice Bergen

Candice Bergen was the first woman to ever host SNL back in 1975—and would go on to host again that same calendar year. It would take her 15 years to become a member of the Five-Timers Club, but when she finally did in 1990 she was already known for a few iconic sketches including “Extremely Stupid,” a PSA from the Right to Extreme Stupidity League with Gilda Radner, the first appearance of Land Shark, and “Consumer Probe: Irwin Mainway” in which she plays a journalist interviewing Dan Aykroyd’s toy maker about unsafe items like Bag O’ Glass.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet has hosted SNL three times since 2020 and each time the internet has gone crazy for his Troye Sivan impression, his terrible rapping, and his bond with a little horse in the truly absurd Digital Short “Tiny Horse,” which led to its futuristic follow-up “Giant Horse.” But the reason he made this list is his willingness to poke fun at his Martin Scorsese-directed perfume commercial or his tiny mustache, but to also fart in someone’s face in the name of comedy. His willingness to embrace his internet boyfriendness while also butting against it (quite literally) is what makes him one of the best young actors in Hollywood and one of the best new gen SNL hosts.

Danny DeVito

Each of the six times Danny DeVito has hosted SNL he has seemingly never missed a beat. Unlike many other hosts, he spends very little time staring at the cue cards, which makes every one of his bits seem totally natural. Chalk it up to his sitcom pedigree. DeVito could make you believe he was the guy wearing a wire trying not to incriminate himself or someone going through an impromptu stress test or even a Gap girl. But his ability to do all of those things, sometimes in the same episode, is what makes him such an elite host.

Adam Driver

Four-time host Adam Driver never ceases to amaze. Whether he’s playing an oil baron, a way too committed medieval reenactor at Medieval Times or Kylo Ren on an episode of Undercover Boss, he manages to use his dramatic acting chops to make everything seriously funny. Remember how he pronounced “biscotti”? It was a revelation. And the cast agrees that Driver is a natural. Colin Jost told the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast last year that Driver makes “interesting choices” as a host, comparing him to Will Ferrell in his ability to take over a table read. High praise that makes him worthy of earning a spot on this list.

Will Ferrell

Any time SNL MVP Will Ferrell returns to Studio 8H, it’s a welcome reminder of just how good he is at comedy. He seems to pick up right where he left off, but often does so without rehashing his best bits. Instead he gifts SNL fans with entirely new material that feels destined to make his highlight reel: a reality star who really has changed, a co-worker who doesn’t like being teased, a guy who needs extra strength deodorant, a rapping flight attendant, and a weird teacher who attends his students’ house party. But sometimes Ferrell just being himself is funny enough. Don’t believe us? Just watch his 2019 monologue in which he spots Ryan Reynolds in the audience.

Donald Glover

Donald Glover has only hosted one-time, in 2018, when he did double-duty as the musical guest. In his monologue, he joked that he actually auditioned for the show twice and, honestly, he was still a little pissed about not making it. Well, Frank Sinatra once said, “the best revenge is massive success,” and this episode proved the show had made a big mistake all those years ago. Glover managed to put together an episode with little filler, hitting notable highs with sketches that had him playing the lawyer for Jurassic Park, a rapper focused on therapy, a man stuck in the “Kanye Place,” and a husband who just can’t get into his wife’s dirty talk. This was enough to warrant him a spot on this list — and hopefully an invitation back very soon.

John Goodman

It’s been more than a decade since John Goodman last hosted, but in the 13 times he had the honor of doing so between 1989 and 2013, he put his comedy chops to good use. He played Wilford Brimley, a self-deluded loser, a Chicago Bears superfan who also loves Da Bulls, a dancing snowflake, and a salesman obsessed with Bill Bradsky. In between his hosting gigs, Goodman has made nearly as many cameo appearances playing former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Monica Lewinsky confidante Linda Tripp. All of this proves just what a reliably good host he has always been and would still be.

Ryan Gosling

Despite Ryan Gosling’s penchant for breaking character, the three episodes he hosted in 2015, 2017, and 2024, are some of the most talked about. These episodes let Gosling show his range in digital shorts like “Papyrus,” where he goes crazy over the Avatar font. Or “Santa Baby” in which he turns a Christmas party into a Quentin Tarantino movie. He giggled his way through “Close Encounter” alongside his Barbie costar Kate McKinnon, who plays a very honest alien abductee. More recently, he made everyone LOL with Season 49’s most watched sketch where he and Mikey Day play guys who inexplicably look like Beavis and Butt-Head. What has become evidently clear is that when Gosling hosts, it is must-see TV.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish made her SNL hosting debut in 2017 right after the release of Girl’s Trip and won an Emmy for the one and only time she hosted. While her monologue let her show off her stand-up skills, it was bits like “The Last Black Unicorn” and “Tournament Fighter” that showed she has a real knack for sketch comedy. Her best moment came during the real kitten-filled “Whiskers R We” sketch in which she ad-libbed a line that did something rather rare: caused Kate McKinnon to break live on-air.

Jon Hamm

When three-time host Jon Hamm made his debut in 2008, he proved once and for all that he was nothing like his Mad Men character Don Draper. While he did poke fun at Don’s womanizing ways in a Digital Short called “Don Draper’s Guide” to dating,” he spent most of his time playing a string of bizarre characters. From embodying a Kenny G-esque saxophone player in the Digital Short “The Curse” to pitching his new restaurant venture with Michael Bublé called Hamm & Bublé (it’s pronounced “bubbly,” FYI), he was always committed to the bit. And that kind of dedication deserves to be rewarded with a spot on this list.

Tom Hanks

The nicest guy in Hollywood has hosted SNL ten times between 1985 and 2020, and he always feels right at home. (Fun fact: he was the first person to talk about the Five-Timers Club, which, luckily, doesn’t follow the Fight Club mantra.) You never have to worry about his eyeline being off or him forgetting his lines. He always seems more than able to keep up with the fast paced live show and more than willing to play against type. See: his appearance on Celebrity Jeopardy. But his best SNL moments are those when he goes full weirdo like “The Haunted Elevator” sketch in which he plays David S. Pumpkins, who really is his own thang.

Scarlett Johansson

Those who thought Scarlett Johansson was just a serious actress were proven wrong when she made her SNL hosting debut in 2006 playing a Scandinavian Food Network host and a Super Sweet 16 subject who also happens to be pregnant. Now, as a six-time host, she has shown that she can make a lot of things funny: a troupe of precocious child actors performing Brokeback Mountain, a bionic flight attendant, Kunk the mermaid. She has also revealed she has a real knack for selling opulent chandeliers, marble columns, porcelain fountains, and ceramic busts. Look at dat!

Peyton Manning

The one time that NFL legend Peyton Manning hosted Saturday Night Live in 2007, he showed what a natural onscreen presence he was off the field, too. The two-time Super Bowl champion managed to flip his good guy persona on its head for the exemplary Digital Short “United Way” and busted a move alongside Will Forte in the iconic “Locker Room Motivation” sketch. If Manning’s SNL career really does turn out to be one and done, it’s clear that he’s going out a winner. Seriously, is there anything this guy can’t do?

Steve Martin

Some have argued that Steve Martin, who has hosted Saturday Night Live 16 times since making his debut in 1976, is the best host of all time. If you watch some of his best bits—“King Tut,” “Two Wild and Crazy Guys,” his holiday wish or his 1991 musical cold open about not phoning it in, to name a few—it’s hard to disagree. Martin has the honor of being the only person to host the show five years in a row. He hosted three times in 1978 alone, twice in the same season. He appeared live from New York so often, it would be easy to assume that he was a full-time cast member. He wasn’t; but he has always had an uncanny ability for making any sketch a little better. Even the not-so good ones. On The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast last year, Andy Samberg apologized for making Martin appear in a mediocre sketch called “Surf Meeting,” which even Martin couldn’t save no matter how hard he tried. And, boy, did he! But Martin’s ability to lift any sketch up without punching down is why he is one of, if not the best host SNL has ever seen.

Melissa McCarthy

Between 2011 and 2017, Melissa McCarthy hosted SNL five times, dazzling viewers with her unparalleled skills as a sketch comedian. (She won an Emmy for her most recent appearance.) The former Groundling is hilarious as a frazzled aspiring pizza shop owner or a co-worker with a crush or a daughter looking to exact her revenge. She is pitch perfect as the confused Vanna White-like host of a game show called Million Dollar Wheel and the abusive basketball coach-turned-Congress member Sheila Kelly. (Let’s not forget she also played Donald Trump’s one-time press secretary Sean Spicer for the brief time he had the job.) No matter who she’s playing or what wig she’s wearing, she always manages to steal the scene.

John Mulaney

When the former SNL writer and stand-up comedian shows up to Studio 8H, he never seems to disappoint. It’s why John Mulaney has hosted six times in the last seven years, making two appearances in 2020. He always finds a way to delight the audience with wonderfully weird material: a Sound of Music parody, a reboot of the (fake) 1987 bodyswap sitcom Switcheroo, and four New York-centric Broadway musical parodies. Of course, we’d expect nothing less from the guy who gave us Stefon.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman made her SNL greatness known when she appeared in one of the most iconic Digital Shorts to date, “Natalie Raps.” Honestly, that might be enough to warrant a spot on the list, but rewatch her 2006 and 2018 episodes and you’ll witness her flexing her comedy muscles. The Academy Award-winner did an impression of Eleven on Stranger Things, showed off her New England accent, wore her little Jackie O hat, and dropped another rap. While we might not be able to say something nice about Jar Jar Binks (sorry, Natalie), we can say that Portman is a natural comedian.

Paul Rudd

It’s safe to say Paul Rudd is one of the most reliably great SNL hosts. Whether the Five-Timer is playing the straight man in the “Single Ladies” sketch that had Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg doing Beyoncé’s iconic dance or embracing his inner weirdo in bits like “Kissing Family,” his natural hilarity shines through. That consistency is what makes Rudd the kind of guy you want to hang out with for an hour and a half on a Saturday night. Lucky for us, Lorne agrees.

Paul Simon

The Five-Timer made his debut in 1975 on the show’s second episode, but it’s his monologue from the following year that solidified him as one of the best SNL hosts of all time. He took the stage dressed as a Thanksgiving turkey to sing “Still Crazy After All These Years,” only to stop midway through to complain about the concept to his buddy Lorne Michaels. He was concerned he looked stupid, but that turkey costume made for one of the most unforgettable moments in the show’s history. His SNL appearances proved that Simon was more than just a generational singer and songwriter. he was a pretty great comedian. Not to mention, a pretty good basketball player, too.

Emma Stone

Every time Emma Stone hosts SNL she proves why she deserves to be both a member of the Five-Timers Club and a two-time Academy Award winner. Stone grew up admiring SNL greats Gilda Radner and Molly Shannon and it often feels as if she’s channeling them when she plays a squeaky-voiced dorm room poster girl hungry for fat, greasy burgers or a clairvoyant ‘60s music exec trying to help Mama Cass understand how she’ll influence the movie trailers of the future or a mom searching for a toy for her very special boy in the commercial parody “Wells for Boys,” one of SNL’s absolute best Digital Shorts. Her impeccable range and ability to bring a hilarious level of dramatic gravitas to even the silliest premises (see: “The Actress”) is what has made her one of the best hosts of her generation.

Justin Timberlake

From 2003 to 2013, Justin Timberlake hosted SNL five times and won two Emmys. This was in large part thanks to his team-up with the Lonely Island on “Dick in a Box.” But the pop star was more than a one-hit wonder, finding success with sketches like “The Barry Gibb Talkshow,” the Lady Gaga-assisted digital short “3-Way (The Golden Rule),” and “The Merryville Brothers: Love Tunnel,” in which he plays a theme park animatronic. All of his SNL hits perfectly blend his comic timing with his pop star abilities, making him a host all his own.

Christopher Walken

Christopher Walken has a way of making even the most humdrum words sound like pure comedy gold. It’s a skill that has served him well in each of his seven SNL appearances. When hosting in 2008, he played a gardener who puts googly eyes on his plants to make them less scary. The whole sketch was built around the way he says “googly,” which may sound one-note, but just try not to laugh at the way he says that word. It’s nearly impossible. While he’s been a part of a few notable sketches in his time—the recurring (and genuinely creepy) “The Continental” and a bit about a manager interviewing a job applicant who happens to be a centaur—his best moment on the show has to be the legendary “More Cowbell” sketch. He plays the legendary (fake) producer Bruce Dickinson who lets Blue Oyster Cult know just how much he needs, what else, more cowbell. That Walken is able to keep a straight face while everyone else is breaking, including consummate professional Will Ferrell, is a feat that very few hosts could pull off. Perhaps, this is why he is one of only a few hosts who has his own Best Of SNL video.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington made her hosting debut in 2013 shortly after the show was called out for its lack of Black female cast members. Her episode’s cold open poked fun at the fact that Washington had to play every Black woman in the sketch—First Lady Michelle Obama, Oprah, and Beyoncé—because they did not have a Black woman in the cast. It even included a meta apology to Washington for putting her in this precarious position. But Washington didn’t get bogged down by the show’s controversy, she rolled with it, finding laughs with sketches that had her playing a contestant on MTV’s (fake) dating show Date or Diss, an art teacher who probably shouldn’t have volunteered to be in the dunk tank, and the host of the phony game show Cartoon Catchphrase. Washington’s one and only appearance was so good it earned her a spot on this list — and hopefully will help her get another chance to host again soon.

Kristen Wiig

Every time Kristen Wiig returns to her old stomping grounds, you realize just how much SNL misses her. (Not to mention, how fun she is to write for since she’s often in every sketch.) Since making her hosting debut in 2013, just one year after she left the show, the recent Five-Timers Club inductee has revisited some of her signature characters, including Aunt Linda. But she is also never afraid to experiment, embracing the WTF-ness of a dance-crazy French pop star, a woman who is afraid of being Jumanji’ed or a deranged Pilates instructor. Her uninhibited approach to comedy is what makes her one of the best SNL cast members to ever do it — and, now, one of the best hosts.