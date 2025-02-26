Just last month, 14-year-old Avery Colvert watched thousands of buildings, including her school, in her hometown of Altadena, Calif., engulfed by flames.

But “while many felt paralyzed by loss,” said 21-year-old actor and producer Storm Reid, who presented the 2025 TIME100 Women of the Year Impact Award to Colvert on Tuesday in Los Angeles, “Avery took action.”

TIME100 Impact Award recipient Avery Colbert and presenter Storm Reid during the TIME Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles on Feb. 25, 2025. Amy Sussman—Getty Images for TIME

Altadena Girls—a recovery fund for teenage victims of the Eaton Fire—was born out of a group chat between Colvert and her friends, Reid said. An Altadena Girls Instagram account went viral, receiving support from high-profile brands like Skims and Orebella and celebrities like Mindy Kaling and Charli XCX. Colvert collected donations of clothing, beauty products, and personal care items, which she distributed for free at a pop-up location. Soon it will have a permanent home in Old Town Pasadena, providing mental health services, homework rooms, dance classes, and a space to connect for a community of young women.

Colvert is the youngest honoree of the TIME100 Impact Award—which recognizes leaders across sectors and across the world shaping their industries, communities, and the future. “Avery, your leadership proves,” Reid said, “ you can make an impact at whatever age.”

Accepting the award, Colvert said, “Altadena Girls was a late night idea dreamt up only 46 long days ago while my neighborhood, school, and friends’ houses were burning down.” (Her own home survived the fire.)

“To go from feeling scared, depressed and hopeless to feeling empowered, supported, and hopeful about the future in such a short amount of time goes to show the incredible power of kindness and community,” she said.

