If you like your romantic comedies like you like your pizza—that is, extra cheesy—then this is the list for you. Just like the mildly addictive dairy product, the best cheesy rom-coms on Netflix are hard to resist. They are the kinds of movies that will surely brighten up your day, possibly have you reaching for the tissues (to catch those happy tears of course!), and undoubtedly will make you laugh—even if it’s sometimes at their expense. Whether you’re folding laundry and only have one eye on the screen or need an escape after a long, difficult day, these movies are sure to satisfy your viewing appetite.

Since there are so many varieties of cheesy rom-coms to choose from, we’ve broken this list down into different categories to help you find the perfect one for you. So whether you’re looking for a romance with a punny title, a sweet teenage dream, a laugh-out-loud romantic getaway or something starring Netflix’s favorite romantic lead Christina Milian, we’ve got you covered. Below, the 20 best cheesy rom-coms on Netflix to watch right now.

Punniest titles

A Perfect Pairing (2022)

Lola (Victoria Justice) is too busy launchingher own wine import company to even think about love. Yet when the L.A. exec heads to Australia looking to land her first major account, she finds herself vibing with a handsome ranch hand (Netflix’s resident Aussie hunk Adam Demos) who holds the key to her professional success—and, possibly, her heart.

La Dolce Villa (2025)

Experience love Italian style in this rom-com from the director of Mean Girls. La Dolce Villa stars Scott Foley as Eric, a successful American businessman who comes to Rome with every intention of convincing his daughter (Maia Reficco) not to buy a dirt cheap villa with her life savings. Best laid plans though since the former chef quickly finds himself rediscovering his passion for cooking and falling for the town’s comely mayor (Violante Placido) who shows him that you’re never too old to love again.

Falling Inn Love (2019)

After a disastrous breakup, Gabriela Diaz (Christina Milian) mends her broken heart the way anyone would: she takes over an inn she won in a contest. But that’s not all: the property is in New Zealand and it’s a real fixer upper. To get it back up and running, she enlists the help of Jake, a studly local contractor with a complicated romantic past of his own (Adam Demos, again). Falling Inn Love is an enemies-to-lovers rom-com that could be the tool to fixing your own romantic woes.

Vacation destinations

Happiness for Beginners (2023)

Happiness for Beginners, based on the bestselling 2015 novel of the same name, stars Ellie Kemper as Helen, a recent divorcée who embarks on a beginner’s Appalachian Trail hike with a bunch of eccentric strangers. (Yes, the source material is very Wild coded.) Helen’s hope is that this scenic hiking adventure will teach her how to tackle the world on her own. But when she finds herself falling for a fellow hiker, who happens to also be her younger brother’s friend (Luke Grimes), she begins to wonder if she’d prefer to tackle life’s challenges with someone by her side.

Resort to Love (2021)

One year after her fiancé Jason (Jay Pharoah) suddenly calls off their wedding, aspiring pop star Erica Wilson (Christina Milian, once more) books a gig in paradise, the East African island of Mauritius, only to discover she’s been hired to perform at his nuptials. Oh, and his bride-to-be (Christiani Pitts) doesn’t know about their previous engagement so Erica will have to pretend they’ve never met before. But it’s when she develops a crush on Jason’s brother, a retired Navy SEAL played by Sinqua Walls, that things really get complicated in this rom-com that doubles as the perfect getaway.

Love in the Villa (2022)

Julia (Kat Graham) always dreamed of going to Verona, where Romeo and Juliet took place—just not like this. After getting dumped by her boyfriend of four years, the dogged third-grade teacher decides to turn her couple’s trip to Italy into a solo one. From the moment she lands, everything that could go wrong does. This includes her hotel double-booking her room, which now means she’s stuck sharing a villa with a complete stranger (Tom Hopper), who is as cynical as they come about relationships. Nothing a little quality time in the City of Love couldn’t cure, right?

A magical romance, literally

Irish Wish (2024)

Lindsay Lohan is already Netflix’s reigning queen of Christmas. With Irish Wish, she becomes its high priestess of St. Patrick’s Day, too. At the wedding of her secret crush, author Peter Kelly (Alexander Vlahos), Maddie (Lohan) wishes that she was his bride-to-be. The next morning, she magically is. (There’s a fairy involved, but don’t get too caught up in the logic.) As Maddie gets to know Peter better, she begins to question whether he really is the man of her dreams. Luckily, the wedding photographer she hired (Ed Speleers) is there to help her find the answer.

When in Rome (2010)

While celebrating her sister’s wedding in Rome, successful art curator Beth (Kristen Bell) falls for Nick (Josh Duhamel), the best man, who, like her, is comically unlucky in love. In hopes of changing her luck, she steals from the city’s fountain of love, which is so not what Romans do. Her theft results in the throwers of those coins—played by Will Arnett, Danny DeVito, Jon Heder, and Bell’s future husband Dax Shepard—falling madly in love with her. Now she must figure out if Nick’s interest in her is for real or just the result of her magical Italian faux pas.

When We First Met (2018)

What if you could get a do-over with the one who got away? Well, thanks to an enchanted photo booth, Noah (Adam Devine) is about to find out. With some Groundhog Day-esque enchantment, he is able to travel back three years to the first time he met Avery (Alexandra Daddario) and blew his chances of being more than friends. The next day, she goes on to meet her fiancé Ethan (Robbie Amell). Now, using everything he knows about her, all her likes and dislikes, he must steal her heart or end up in the friend zone forever.

Unlikely lovers

A Family Affair (2024)

For two years, Zara (Joey King) has been the personal assistant and personal punching bag to self-absorbed movie star Chris Cole (Zac Efron). But her job only gets more complicated once she discovers that her mom (Nicole Kidman) is hooking up with him. You can’t help but feel bad for the girl, but Kidman and Efron’s chemistry is so good, you may find yourself rooting for their May-December romance against your better judgment.

Lonely Planet (2024)

At a writer’s retreat in Morocco, broken-hearted bestselling author Katherine Loewe (Laura Dern) and adrift businessman Owen (Liam Hemsworth) have their meet-cute. While their more than 20-year age difference may give her pause, it’s his relationship status—he’s at the retreat as a plus one to his novelist girlfriend—that convinces her nothing can happen. Yet the two find themselves naturally drawn to one another, specifically their shared loneliness. Their forbidden love is what makes this late romance so thrilling.

Love, Guaranteed (2020)

Civil litigator Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) doesn’t have time for anything other than work, which she often does pro bono. After a wealthy client, played by Damon Wayans Jr., convinces her to take on his case against a dating website that guarantees its users will find a match in less than a thousand dates—he’s gone on 986 and is still desperately single—she finds herself wanting to spend time with him outside of business hours, putting her professionalism at risk. It may just be a chance Susan is willing to take in this sweet rom-com that —like the Tiffany song heard throughout the film makes clear —wants you to feel less alone now.

Wedding bells are in the air

Love Wedding Repeat (2020)

This zany remake of the 2012 French rom-com Plan de Table follows multiple guests as they try to survive a wedding where everything that can go wrong does. When Marc (Jack Farthing), a former classmate of the bride, shows up high on cocaine and hell bent on ruining the nuptials, her brother Jack (Sam Claflin) is enlisted to stop him by drugging him with sleeping serum. As if he doesn’t have enough on his plate, he’s also trying his best to make nice with his vindictive ex-girlfriend (Freida Pinto) while attempting to reconnect with his missed connection (Olivia Munn).

The Wedding Planner (2001)

First rule of wedding planning: don’t fall for the groom. But to be fair to Mary (Jennifer Lopez), a wedding planner so committed to her craft she hasn’t gone on a date in two years, she didn’t know Eddie (Matthew McConaughey), the guy who saved her from a runaway dumpster, was going to be her next client. Now that she does, she has sworn to put her feelings aside and get to work planning his spare-no-expense nuptials. What could possibly go wrong?

The Royal Treatment (2022)

For fans of Beautician and the Beast: a kooky Cinderella story in which Laura Marano (channeling Fran Drescher right down to the leopard print) plays Izzy, a Manhattan hairdresser who is hired to work the royal wedding of Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud). His parents arranged the nuptials and he’s having major second thoughts. After Izzy puts the Prince of Lavania (a country east of Aldovia, FYI) in his place, he recruits the outspoken New Yorker to help him understand what life is really like beyond the palace walls.

A second chance at love

Love at First Sight (2023)

American girl (Haley Lu Richardson) meets British boy (Ben Hardy) in JFK airport on her way to her father’s wedding in London. They spend the whole flight talking and he gives her his number when they land, but her phone dies, leading her on a wild goose chase to find him and tell him how she feels. By the end of the film based on the 2011 novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight you will be reaching for the tissues and putting an order in for an extra phone charger.

Find Me Falling (2024)

After his latest album bombs, aging rocker John Allman (Harry Connick Jr.) moves to the idyllic Mediterranean island of Cyprus to escape his life only to have his past catch up with him in the form of an erstwhile love with a big secret.

Teen romances

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (2022)

Before heading off to college, high school seniors Clara (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher) make a pact to amicably break up. To celebrate their last night together as a couple, they plan the perfect final date in which they celebrate all their relationship firsts only to have it all feel so bittersweet. Think Before Sunset for Gen Z.

The Kissing Booth (2018)

In this smooch-heavy rom-com based on the 2012 novel of the same name, Elle (Joey King) attempts to enlist her not-so-secret childhood crush Noah (a floppy haired Jacob Elordi), to take part in their school’s kissing booth fundraiser in hopes of impressing the cool girls. He says no, only to end up locking lips with her at the booth—her first kiss ever—under false pretenses. But that monumental makeout session results in the pair embarking on a secret relationship that puts Elle’s friendship with her bestie, who also happens to be Noah’s little brother, at risk. Be warned: you’ll have to watch The Kissing Booth 2 and 3 to see how this whole thing ends.

The Perfect Date (2019)

Desperate to raise money for college, Brooks Rattigan (Noah Centineo) gets paid to take wealthy outcast Celia (Laura Marano) to her high school semi-formal. He’s so good at faking their relationship, Celia suggests he launch a service where (mostly rich) girls hire him to be their plus one for any occasion. She also agrees to help him win over her classmate Shelby (Camila Mendes) by pretending to be his girlfriend. But when their fake relationship becomes a little too real, Brooks must decide what kind of guy he wants to be in this romance for Some Kind of Wonderfulfans.