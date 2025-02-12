How TIME and Statista Determined the World’s Best Companies of 2025 – Asia/Pacific

TIME has published its first annual list of the World's Best Companies of 2025 - Asia/Pacific, in partnership with Statista, a leading international provider of market and consumer data and rankings. The result of this quantitative study: 500 companies shaping the Asia-Pacific region's role in global business. Here's how the winners were selected.

Methodology

The research project "World's Best Companies of 2025 - Asia/Pacific" is a comprehensive analysis conducted to identify the top performing companies in the Asia-Pacific region. The study was based on three primary dimensions: Employee Satisfaction, Financial Performance, and Sustainability Transparency (ESG).

The first dimension, Employee Satisfaction, was evaluated using survey data from 2023 from employees worldwide with a main focus on the Asia-Pacific region. The surveys were conducted across the Asia-Pacific region with data collected from more than 50,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed evaluations of companies based on direct and indirect recommendations.

The second dimension, Financial Performance, was assessed using data from Statista’s financial database and targeted research. The companies had to meet certain criteria to be considered for the evaluation, including generating a revenue of at least US $100 million in 2023. Companies also needed to either demonstrate positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 or generate a profit in 2023. Both relative and absolute financial performance were considered in the evaluation.

The third dimension, Sustainability Transparency, was evaluated based on ESG data from 2022 among standardized KPIs from Statista’s ESG Database and targeted data research. To formulate a comprehensive ESG index, multiple data points were collected. For the environmental evaluation, this included the carbon emissions intensity and reduction rate, as well as the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) rating. The social dimension assessed the share of women on the board of directors and the existence of a human rights policy. The governance dimension evaluated whether a company had a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report adhering to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines and a compliance or anti-corruption guideline. Additional consideration was taken for recent disqualifying events.

Once the data was collected and evaluated, it was consolidated and weighted within a scoring model. The scores of all three dimensions were added on an equal percentage basis to form the final ranking score of a maximum of 100 points. The 500 companies with the highest score were awarded as the World's Best Companies of 2025 - Asia/Pacific by TIME and Statista.