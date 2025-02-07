President Donald Trump is expected to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans this Sunday, making him the first sitting president to do so. The President has had a complicated history with the NFL, after criticizing players who kneeled during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice during his first administration.

Sunday's Super Bowl will also be the first that will not display an "End Racism" message in the end zone in four years, with a message saying "Choose Love" to replace it.

Here’s how Chiefs and Eagles players have responded to the news.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce, tight end for the Chiefs, told People that it was a “great honor” to play in front of the President. “I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it's the best country in the world — and that's pretty cool.”

Jordan Mailata

Jordan Mailata, offensive tackle for the Eagles, said during a press briefing on Feb. 4 that he wasn’t going to let the news of the President’s attendance distract him from the game. “That's cool but Donald is not on that field. That's cool but again that's blocking out the noise,” he said.

'What am I going to do thinking about Donald Trump? How is that going to make me win the game?'

Jalen Hurts

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a simple response when he was asked if Trump’s attendance would bring any “added pressure” to the game. “No ma’am,” he said.

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback, said that it would be “cool” to play in front of the President. “It’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president, someone that is at the top position in our country.”