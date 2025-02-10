It Was a Big Night Out for Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 59

Karma is the guy on the Chiefs. At least, that's clearly the vibe Taylor Swift was hoping for at Super Bowl 59.

The Eras superstar showed up to Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles ready to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as he vied for a third straight NFL championship—though as the game neared Kendrick Lamar's halftime show performance, the Eagles led the Chiefs 24-0.

Swift arrived at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome ahead of kickoff accompanied by Ice Spice, whom she sat next to in the stadium. Early in the action, the cameras panned to Swift and the crowd appeared to boo at the pop star's appearance on the jumbotron, capturing her apparently baffled reaction.

Here's how Taylor's night out at the Super Bowl went down.

What she wore

Photos of Swift arriving at the Super Bowl showed her in an off-white blazer, sparkly silver shorts, and over-the-knee boots. She was also wearing a red T charm around her neck that looked a lot like the one she wore to the Grammys earlier this month.

Taylor is wearing the T initial chain from the Grammys as a necklace vs her upper thigh! 🥺🤍 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pW4QHtWdG6 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 9, 2025

Who she brought

Ice Spice joined Swift for the second year in a row and the pop star was also spotted with all three members of Haim and her friend Ashley Avignone. Travis Kelce's parents and BFF Ross Travis were also watching the game in Swift's orbit.

A round of "boos"

At one point early in the game, Swift was shown on the jumbotron as members of the crowd emitted a loud round of boos, presumably led by Eagles fans. She responded with a side eye and a laugh.

Taylor Swift laughed off being booed at the Super Bowl 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zdc5fHKc0A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2025

Friends and fans, of course, came to her defense, including Serena Williams, who advised her to shake it off.