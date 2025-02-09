Here’s Who Taylor Swift Brought With Her to Super Bowl LIX

For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift is in attendance at the Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in hopes of securing a NFL championship three-peat. Although, this time around, she didn't have to rush back from a four-day leg of her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan, to make the game.

As per usual, photos and videos of Swift quickly began circulating online shortly after she arrived at the venue on Sunday, revealing she had a few different famous friends in tow for her big entrance at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome. Last year, Swift brought Blake Lively, Ice Spice, stylist Ashley Avignone, and her mom, Andrea Swift, with her to the game. This time around, Taylor was first spotted once again with Ice Spice as well as members of of the band Haim, with whom she collaborated on the evermore song "No Body, No Crime." Seated behind her in the Superdome was her friend Ashley Avignone, a celebrity stylist.

The night before the game, Swift dined out in New Orleans with pals and family members including Kelce, his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, Alana and Danielle Haim; her parents were also photographed at the Italian restaurant Gianna, according to People.

On game night, Swift wore an off-white blazer and over-the-knee boots, a scoop-neck tank and sparkly silver shorts as she walked through the stadium to take her perch for the big game. Meanwhile, the evening kicked off with the R&B singer Ledisi's rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a performance of “Hold My Hand” from Lady Gaga filmed on Bourbon Street, and a celebration of New Orleans music featuring Harry Connick, Jr., horn players clad in purple velvet, dancers, and a marching band.

Early on in the game, Swift was shown on the jumbo screen and many in the crowd appeared to "boo" collectively. She was shown looking toward Ice Spice with a half-smile and appeared to say, "What's going on?" (Eagles fans, we presume.)