TIME Reveals the 2025 TIME100 AI Impact Award Recipients Recognized Moving their Industries –and the World– Forward 

TIME Presents Fourth-Annual Impact Awards Gala at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, Featuring Appearances by Honorees Anima Anandkumar, Arvind Krishna, Grimes and Refik Anadol, Host Omar Butti, and special musical guest Arqam Al Abri

Today, TIME announces the recipients of the 2025 TIME100 AI Impact Awards, recognizing individuals who have gone above and beyond to move their industries—and the world—forward in the AI space. The 2025 TIME100 AI Impact Awards recognize: Arvind Krishna, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of IBM; Grimes, Producer, Musician, Self-Replicating Artist and CEO, Media Empire; Refik Anadol, Media Artist, Director, and Co-Founder of Refik Anadol Studio and Dataland; and Anima Anandkumar, Professor at the California Institute of Technology.

Read more about the TIME100 AI Impact Award honorees here: https://time.com/collection/time100-impact-awards/

TIME will host an invite-only gala on Monday, February 10, 2025, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. The event will feature appearances by all four TIME100 AI Impact Award honorees, along with host Omar Butti. The evening will also include special musical performances by Arqam Al Abri.

"As AI continues to reshape our world, TIME is proud to spotlight the individuals at the forefront of this technological advancement," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley. "The 2025 TIME100 AI Impact Awards represent the continued innovation and exploration in the AI space, and we're excited to celebrate the achievements of these individuals with the support of our partners at the World Governments Summit and the Museum of the Future."

Dan Macsai, Executive Editor and Chief Strategy Officer at TIME, added, "The rapid advancement of AI is profoundly influencing every aspect of our lives and industries. Through the TIME100 AI Impact Awards, we aim to recognize and honor those exceptional individuals who are shaping the future of their industries and the world through AI."

The debut of the 2025 TIME100 AI Impact Awards follows a pivotal year in TIME's coverage of AI—from TIME's second annual TIME100 AI list recognizing the 100 most influential people in AI, to in-depth profiles and interviews with industry leaders like Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and naming AMD CEO Lisa Su as TIME's CEO of the Year. This recognition of AI innovation underscores TIME's ongoing commitment to exploring the transformative power of artificial intelligence, from its impact on global industries to its potential in shaping our collective future.

The 2025 TIME100 AI Impact Awards in Dubai is presented by founding partner World Governments Summit and venue partner Museum of the Future.