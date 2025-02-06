TIME Reveals the 2025 List of The Closers

Colman Domingo, Gabby Thomas, Elaine Welteroth and More to Join TIME in New York City for an Evening Celebration for ‘The Closers’ on February 13

Today, TIME reveals the 2025 ‘The Closers’ list, recognizing 25 Black leaders working to end inequality.

--Read the 2025 TIME ‘The Closers’ list: time.com/closers

--See the cover, featuring a photograph of actor, director and producer Colman Domingo by Campbell Addy for TIME: https://bit.ly/40Czdy8

--Read the cover profile of Domingo: https://bit.ly/4geLSgs

On the new list, TIME editors write: “For many Black Americans, closing the racial equity gap can feel like an insurmountable task… And while there have been major wins, extensive disparities—embedded in the fabric of the country—persist. Last year, TIME's inaugural Closers list focused on leaders working to chip away at the Black-white wealth gap. This year TIME has expanded its focus to highlight 25 Black leaders who are working to close racial equity gaps more broadly.” https://bit.ly/3WGg8Kp

TIME’S 2025 ‘THE CLOSERS’ LIST INCLUDES:

Colman Domingo, actor, director and producer

Danessa Myricks, founder and CEO of Danessa Myricks Beauty

David J. Johns, executive director and CEO of the National Black Justice Collective

Dorothy Roberts, law professor and advocate

Elaine Welteroth, journalist, author, and founder, birthFUND

Elise Smith, CEO and co-founder of Praxis Labs

Elizabeth Yeampierre, executive director of UPROSE

Emily Anadu, founder and CEO of the Lay Out

Eugenia Millender, co-founder and co-director of the Center of Population Sciences for Health Equity at Florida State University College of Nursing

Gabby Thomas, Olympic gold medalist

Hank Willis Thomas and Rujeko Hockley, artist and curator

Jotaka Eaddy, founder of Win With Black Women

LaChanze, actor and producer

Lisa Holder, president of the Equal Justice Society

Monique Couvson, president and CEO of Grantmakers for Girls of Color

Niecy Nash, actor

Percival Everett, novelist

Philip Cooper, founder and chief change agent of Operation Gateway

Rachel Scott, founder and fashion designer of Diotima

Reverend Raphael Warnock, United States Senator, Georgia

Sara Sidner, CNN anchor and correspondent

Tara Duncan, president of Onyx Collective

Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal, co-founders of Earn Your Leisure

W.K. Kellogg Foundation is the presenting partner of TIME’s ‘The Closers.’

To recognize the 2025 ‘The Closers’ honorees, TIME will host an invite-only gathering in New York City on February 13. The event will feature remarks by select members of the 2025 ‘The Closers,’ including actor, director and producer Colman Domingo, Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas, United States Senator Raphael Warnock, founder of BirthFUND Elaine Welteroth, executive director and CEO of the National Black Justice Collective David J. Johns, CEO and co-founder of Praxis Labs Elise Smith and more.

