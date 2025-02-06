TIME Reveals the 2025 List of The Closers

Colman Domingo, Gabby Thomas, Elaine Welteroth and More to Join TIME in New York City for an Evening Celebration for ‘The Closers’ on February 13
Today, TIME reveals the 2025 ‘The Closers’ list, recognizing 25 Black leaders working to end inequality.
--Read the 2025 TIME ‘The Closers’ list: time.com/closers
--See the cover, featuring a photograph of actor, director and producer Colman Domingo by Campbell Addy for TIME: https://bit.ly/40Czdy8
--Read the cover profile of Domingo: https://bit.ly/4geLSgs
On the new list, TIME editors write: “For many Black Americans, closing the racial equity gap can feel like an insurmountable task… And while there have been major wins, extensive disparities—embedded in the fabric of the country—persist. Last year, TIME's inaugural Closers list focused on leaders working to chip away at the Black-white wealth gap. This year TIME has expanded its focus to highlight 25 Black leaders who are working to close racial equity gaps more broadly.” https://bit.ly/3WGg8Kp
TIME’S 2025 ‘THE CLOSERS’ LIST INCLUDES:
Colman Domingo, actor, director and producer
Danessa Myricks, founder and CEO of Danessa Myricks Beauty
David J. Johns, executive director and CEO of the National Black Justice Collective
Dorothy Roberts, law professor and advocate
Elaine Welteroth, journalist, author, and founder, birthFUND
Elise Smith, CEO and co-founder of Praxis Labs
Elizabeth Yeampierre, executive director of UPROSE
Emily Anadu, founder and CEO of the Lay Out
Eugenia Millender, co-founder and co-director of the Center of Population Sciences for Health Equity at Florida State University College of Nursing
Gabby Thomas, Olympic gold medalist
Hank Willis Thomas and Rujeko Hockley, artist and curator
Jotaka Eaddy, founder of Win With Black Women
LaChanze, actor and producer
Lisa Holder, president of the Equal Justice Society
Monique Couvson, president and CEO of Grantmakers for Girls of Color
Niecy Nash, actor
Percival Everett, novelist
Philip Cooper, founder and chief change agent of Operation Gateway
Rachel Scott, founder and fashion designer of Diotima
Reverend Raphael Warnock, United States Senator, Georgia
Sara Sidner, CNN anchor and correspondent
Tara Duncan, president of Onyx Collective
Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal, co-founders of Earn Your Leisure
W.K. Kellogg Foundation is the presenting partner of TIME’s ‘The Closers.’
To recognize the 2025 ‘The Closers’ honorees, TIME will host an invite-only gathering in New York City on February 13. The event will feature remarks by select members of the 2025 ‘The Closers,’ including actor, director and producer Colman Domingo, Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas, United States Senator Raphael Warnock, founder of BirthFUND Elaine Welteroth, executive director and CEO of the National Black Justice Collective David J. Johns, CEO and co-founder of Praxis Labs Elise Smith and more.
