Beyoncé Proves That Winning Is The Best Form of Activism

Beyoncé just did what she has always done—excelled beyond expectations and redefined what is possible. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, she made history as the first Black woman to win album of the year this century and the first Black woman to ever win best country album, a genre where Black artists have traditionally had little space to shine. Beyoncé didn’t ask for permission to make a country album. She didn’t campaign for inclusion. She simply delivered an undeniable masterpiece that forced the world to recognize her.

And that, right there, is the blueprint for the next era of economic empowerment.

For years, the conversation around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) has been centered on corporate programs, boardroom representation, and policy debates. But that approach has increasingly been politicized, defunded, and diluted. Some companies, facing backlash, are quietly backing away from their DEI commitments altogether. Meanwhile, an undeniable truth remains: economic power moves the needle more than any initiative ever will.

This is why I advocate for something far more powerful than DEI. I call it “Inclusive Economics”—a framework where Black and Brown communities participate fully in the economy, build wealth, and become so essential that inclusion is no longer optional. Beyoncé just proved, yet again, that winning is the best form of activism.

The Power of Economic Excellence

To understand what Inclusive Economics looks like, we need to understand the economic realities facing Black Americans. Today, Black Americans control approximately $1.8 trillion in buying power. Yet, the median Black household wealth remains ten times lower than White households. Black entrepreneurs are starting businesses faster than any other group, but still receive less than 2% of all venture capital funding.

Imagine what would happen if we shifted the conversation from DEI checkboxes to undeniable economic influence. Closing the $3 trillion Black homeownership gap could generate significant economic growth through increased home purchases, renovations, and related services. Increasing access to capital for Black businesses could unlock up to $1.5 trillion for the U.S. GDP.

This isn’t just about fairness—it’s about economic intelligence. America cannot afford to leave trillions of dollars in potential growth on the sidelines.

Beyoncé’s latest win is a reminder that being excellent at what we do is our greatest weapon. Whether in music, business, tech, or finance, we must master the game, dominate the field, and become so valuable that no one can deny our impact.

A Shift From Representation to Ownership

DEI programs sought to open doors for historically excluded communities. But in an era where companies are rolling back commitments, we need a different approach—one that doesn’t rely on institutional permission.

First, we need to shift the conversation from representation to ownership. Whether it’s business, real estate, or intellectual property, ownership is the only way to secure permanent power. Next, we must to build economic gateways. Black and Brown entrepreneurs need access to capital, supply chains, and customers—not just a seat at the table, but equity in the room. Plus, by dominating emerging industries such as AI and automation which will define the next economy, we can ensure that Black and Brown Americans are builders, not just users of these technologies. Fourth, we should turn our influence into infrastructure. Our cultural power must translate into financial ecosystems, from Black banks to investment firms to real estate portfolios.

Beyoncé winning in country music isn’t just about diversity in entertainment. It’s a lesson in economic strategy. She created her own opportunities. She leveraged her influence to shift an entire genre. That’s the mindset every entrepreneur, professional, and investor should adopt.

Inclusive Economics is The Future

Let’s be clear—diversity still matters. Representation still matters. But the best response to those who dismiss or undermine DEI isn’t outrage. It’s economic excellence. It’s making ourselves so essential to the economy that exclusion is simply bad business.

Inclusive Economics means: more Beyoncés in business, finance, and tech, creating undeniable value; more entrepreneurs building multi-generational wealth instead of waiting for systemic change; more corporations realizing that investing in Black and Brown communities is an economic necessity, not a social favor.

Money has no color, but economic access has often been segregated. It’s time to change that equation—not by asking, but by owning.

Beyoncé’s Grammy win was historic. But in reality, it’s just another example of what happens when we focus on being the absolute best at what we do. It’s time to take that mindset from the recording studio to every boardroom, business, and financial institution in America.

And that, my friends, is the real answer to the decline of DEI.