Millions are expected to tune in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Last year’s game, which saw the Chiefs' clinch a 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers, was the most watched program ever, with an average of 123.4 million viewers across all platforms.

For advertisers, it’s an opportunity to get their products in front of millions. Advertisers pull out all the stops for their biggest— and often most expensive—ads of the year. This year, ads reportedly sold for north of $8 million, a record price.

Here is our round-up of the best and worst Super Bowl ads that have been released so far.

Most Appetizing: Hellmann’s

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal return to Manhattan’s iconic Katz’s Deli to recreate an iconic scene in When Harry Met Sally. In the 1989 movie, Ryan's Sally was trying to show Crystal's Harry how easy it is for a woman to fake an orgasm, but in the 2025 ad, the intense reaction is brought on by a sandwich generously schmeared with Hellmann's mayonnaise.

Most User-Generated: Doritos

The popular chip brand relaunched their famous “Crash the Super Bowl” contest, asking fans to come up with their own ad for the snack. The competition is down to three finalists—the winner will see their ad featured during the game and receive a $1 million prize.

Most Fraternal: FanDuel

In an ad for the online gambling company, brothers and retired NFL stars Eli and Peyton Manning prepare to face off for the “Kick of Destiny 3,” a field goal-kicking competition that will occur during the Super Bowl. In the ad, Eli confesses to a childhood dream of being a kicker, only to be ridiculed by his older brother.

Most Revved Up: GoDaddy

The ad teaser for the domain registry site GoDaddy features a mysterious race car driver shifting gears. “Who is that?” someone asks from the sidelines in Italian. “No really, who knows?” The company has historically partnered with Danica Patrick, the most famous American female race car driver.

Most Pastoral: SquareSpace

In a 10-second teaser trailer for the company’s main Super Bowl ad, “A Tale as Old as Websites,” a man rides through the countryside on what appears to be a donkey or a mule as bagpipes play behind him, not a laptop or a webpage in sight.

Most Inspiring: Budweiser

Continuing in the tradition of the beer brand’s equine-oriented advertising, a young Clydesdale foal looks on as older horses embark on a beer delivery, but he is too young to join. As the delivery team departs, a keg falls off the wagon, and the determined foal sets out on a journey to deliver the keg and prove his mettle.

Most in Touch With Bodily Functions: Angel Soft

In the run-up to the big game, Fox Sports analyst and former wide receiver for the New England Patriots Julian Edelman is nowhere to be found. Fellow Fox Sports analyst Charissa Thompson wonders why he's not seated for the start of the game, only to learn he's been in the bathroom when he returns with toiler paper stuck to his shoe.

Most Ironic: Hims and Hers