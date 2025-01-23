The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards were announced on Jan. 23, and the 2025 awards season is shaping up. Emilia Pérez leads with 13 nominations, while The Brutalist and Wicked each received 10.
It’s been a rocky awards season. The announcement was postponed twice and the voting period was extended as wildfires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area. The Academy Awards ceremony is still scheduled for Mar. 2, with comedian Conan O'Brien as the host.
For those looking to watch some of the nominated films ahead of the ceremony, below is a list of the nominees out in theaters and available to stream online.
Best Picture
Anora
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango, GooglePlay, YouTube
The Brutalist
Where to watch: Theaters
A Complete Unknown
Where to watch: Theaters
Conclave
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango, Google Play, Peacock, YouTube
Dune: Part Two
Where to watch: Hulu, Max, Netflix
Emilia Pérez
Where to watch: Netflix
The Substance
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango, Mubi,
I’m Still Here
Where to watch: Amazon (with Dox and Magnolia selects trials/subscriptions)
Wicked
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango, Google Play, YouTube
Nickel Boys
Where to watch: Theaters
International Feature Film
I’m Still Here (Brazil)
Where to watch: Amazon (with Dox and Magnolia selects trials/subscriptions)
Emilia Pérez (France)
Where to watch: Netflix
Flow (Latvia)
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Where to watch: Theaters
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
Where to watch: Theaters
Animated Feature Film
Flow
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango
Inside Out 2
Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+, Fandango, Google Play, YouTube
Memoir of a Snail
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV , Fandango, Google Play,
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Where to watch: Netflix
The Wild Robot
Where to watch: Amazon, Fandango, Google Play, YouTube
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
Where to watch: Fubo, Hulu, Paramount+
No Other Land
Where to watch: Theaters
Porcelain War
Where to watch: Theaters
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Where to watch: Apple TV, Fandango
Sugarcane
Where to watch: Disney+, Fubo, Hulu,
Documentary Short Film
“Death by Numbers”
Where to watch: Theaters
“I Am Ready, Warden”
Where to watch: Paramount+
“Incident”
Where to watch: Theaters
“Instruments of a Beating Heart”
Where to watch: New York Times
“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”
Where to watch: Netflix
Animated Short Film
“Wander to Wonder”
Where to watch: Vimeo
“Magic Candies”
Where to watch: BFI
“Beautiful Men”
Where to watch: Theaters
“Yuck!”
Where to watch: Theaters
“In the Shadow of the Cypress”
Where to watch: Theaters
Live Action Short Film
"A Lien"
Where to watch: Vimeo
"Anuja"
Where to watch: Netflix
"I’m Not a Robot"
Where to watch: YouTube, NewYorker.com
"The Last Ranger"
Where to watch: Not currently available
"The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"
Where to watch: Arte, Apple TV+
Films Nominated in Other Categories
Sing Sing
Nominated for: Best Actor, Adapted Screenplay, Original Song
Where to watch: Theaters; coming to streaming Jan. 31
The Apprentice
Nominated for: Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor
Where to watch: Prime Video
A Real Pain
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay
Where to watch: Hulu, Prime Video
September 5
Nominated for: Original Screenplay
Where to watch: Theaters
Maria
Nominated for: Cinematography
Where to watch: Netflix
Nosferatu
Nominated for: Cinematography, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design
Where to watch: Theaters, Prime Video, Apple TV+
Gladiator II
Nominated for: Costume Design
Where to watch: Paramount+
A Different Man
Nominated for: Makeup and Hairstyling
Where to watch: Max, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube TV
The Six Triple Eight
Nominated for: Original Song
Where to watch: Netflix
Elton John: Never Too Late
Nominated for: Original Song
Where to watch: Disney+
Alien: Romulus
Nominated for: Visual Effects
Where to watch: Hulu, Apple TV+
Better Man
Nominated for: Visual Effects
Where to watch: Theaters
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Nominated for: Visual Effects
Where to watch: Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV+
