The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards were announced on Jan. 23, and the 2025 awards season is shaping up. Emilia Pérez leads with 13 nominations, while The Brutalist and Wicked each received 10.

It’s been a rocky awards season. The announcement was postponed twice and the voting period was extended as wildfires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area. The Academy Awards ceremony is still scheduled for Mar. 2, with comedian Conan O'Brien as the host.

For those looking to watch some of the nominated films ahead of the ceremony, below is a list of the nominees out in theaters and available to stream online.

Best Picture

Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Anora

Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango, GooglePlay, YouTube

The Brutalist

Where to watch: Theaters

A Complete Unknown

Where to watch: Theaters

Conclave

Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango, Google Play, Peacock, YouTube

Dune: Part Two

Where to watch: Hulu, Max, Netflix

Emilia Pérez

Where to watch: Netflix

The Substance

Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango, Mubi,

I’m Still Here

Where to watch: Amazon (with Dox and Magnolia selects trials/subscriptions)

Wicked

Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango, Google Play, YouTube

Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked. Giles Keyte—Universal Pictures

Nickel Boys

Where to watch: Theaters

International Feature Film

Selton Mello as Rubens, Fernanda Torres as Eunice in I'm Still Here Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

Where to watch: Amazon (with Dox and Magnolia selects trials/subscriptions)

Emilia Pérez (France)

Where to watch: Netflix

Flow (Latvia)

Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Where to watch: Theaters

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

Where to watch: Theaters

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango

Inside Out 2

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+, Fandango, Google Play, YouTube

Memoir of a Snail

Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV , Fandango, Google Play,

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Where to watch: Netflix

Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome, Norbot, that seems to develop a mind of its own. Netflix

The Wild Robot

Where to watch: Amazon, Fandango, Google Play, YouTube

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

Where to watch: Fubo, Hulu, Paramount+

No Other Land

Where to watch: Theaters

Porcelain War

Where to watch: Theaters

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Where to watch: Apple TV, Fandango

Sugarcane

Where to watch: Disney+, Fubo, Hulu,

Documentary Short Film

“Death by Numbers”

Where to watch: Theaters

“I Am Ready, Warden”

Where to watch: Paramount+

“Incident”

Where to watch: Theaters

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

Where to watch: New York Times

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Where to watch: Netflix

Animated Short Film

“Wander to Wonder”

Where to watch: Vimeo

“Magic Candies”

Where to watch: BFI

“Beautiful Men”

Where to watch: Theaters

“Yuck!”

Where to watch: Theaters

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

Where to watch: Theaters

Live Action Short Film

"A Lien"

Where to watch: Vimeo

"Anuja"

Where to watch: Netflix

"I’m Not a Robot"

Where to watch: YouTube, NewYorker.com

"The Last Ranger"

Where to watch: Not currently available

"The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"

Where to watch: Arte, Apple TV+

Films Nominated in Other Categories

Strong as Cohn and Stan as Trump, brokering power Courtesy of Briarcliff Entertainment and Rich Spirit

Sing Sing

Nominated for: Best Actor, Adapted Screenplay, Original Song

Where to watch: Theaters; coming to streaming Jan. 31

The Apprentice

Nominated for: Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor

Where to watch: Prime Video

A Real Pain

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay

Where to watch: Hulu, Prime Video

September 5

Nominated for: Original Screenplay

Where to watch: Theaters

Maria

Nominated for: Cinematography

Where to watch: Netflix

Nosferatu

Nominated for: Cinematography, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design

Where to watch: Theaters, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Gladiator II

Nominated for: Costume Design

Where to watch: Paramount+

A Different Man

Nominated for: Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to watch: Max, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube TV

The Six Triple Eight

Nominated for: Original Song

Where to watch: Netflix

Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams in the Netflix movie Six Triple Eight. Bob Mahoney/Perry Well Film—Netflix

Elton John: Never Too Late

Nominated for: Original Song

Where to watch: Disney+

Alien: Romulus

Nominated for: Visual Effects

Where to watch: Hulu, Apple TV+

Better Man

Nominated for: Visual Effects

Where to watch: Theaters

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Nominated for: Visual Effects

Where to watch: Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV+